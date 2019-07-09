Wimbledon 2019 Highlights, Jo Konta vs Barbora Strycova, Women's Quarters: Strycova to face Serena; Svitolina up against Halep

Barbora Strycova speaks after her win:

It seems crazy. It’s happening, but I can’t really believe it. My voice is shaking right now, I can’t believe it.

I felt like I was playing well, but she was striking the ball very quick and hard. I tried to mix it up a little, and I got better and better.

This was one of the best matches I’ve played here. I haven’t played on centre court, so I really liked it.

It’s a great week to play Serena, it’s a match I can’t wait to play.