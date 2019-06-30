Wimbledon 2019: From eight-time winner Roger Federer to defending champion Novak Djokovic, a look at top contenders for men's singles

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are set to tighten their private stranglehold on Wimbledon as rivals struggle to keep afloat in bid to dethrone the sport's A-list stars.

World No 1 Djokovic is the defending champion and chasing a fifth title at the All England Club. Federer, promoted to second seed, can win a ninth crown while two-time champion Nadal is seeking to complete a rare back-to-back Roland Garros-Wimbledon double.

Federer starts on Tuesday against South Africa's Lloyd Harris, who is making his Wimbledon debut. Nadal, meanwhile, arrives in London on the back of a 12th Roland Garros title.

It's been 17 years since anybody not named Djokovic, Federer, Nadal or Andy Murray captured the Wimbledon title. That long-distant honour went to Lleyton Hewitt in 2002.

The problem for the chasing pack in 2019 is their record at the tournament as well as various frailties in body and spirit.

Thiem, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas, who occupy the next three spots in the world rankings, have yet to get past the last 16 on Wimbledon's grass.

Here's a look at the top 10 contenders for the men's singles crown at Wimbledon:

Roger Federer

Seeded: 2

Ranked: 3

Country: Switzerland

Age: 37

2019 Match Record: 32-4

2019 Singles Titles: 3

Career Singles Titles: 102

Grand Slam Singles Titles: 20 — Wimbledon (8: 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017), French Open (1: 2009), Australian Open (6: 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018), U.S. Open (5: 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008)

Last 5 Wimbledons: 2018-QF, 2017-W, 2016-SF, 2015-F, 2014-F

Aces: Career record of 181-26 on grass courts, a winning percentage of .874. ... Won grass tune-up event in Halle, Germany, for 10th time. The oldest man to win tour-level title since 43-year-old Ken Rosewall in 1977. ... 7 ATP titles from tying Jimmy Connors' record.

Takeaway: No reason to think he couldn't get to a 12th Wimbledon final, in part because can't face Djokovic until the title match. Finally returning to the clay circuit might have given Federer just the right amount of preparation.

Novak Djokovic

Seeded: 1

Ranked: 1

Country: Serbia

Age: 32

2019 Match Record: 28-6

2019 Singles Titles: 2

Career Singles Titles: 74

Grand Slam Singles Titles: 15 — Wimbledon (4: 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018), Australian Open (7: 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019), French Open (1: 2016), U.S. Open (3: 2011, 2015, 2018)

Last 5 Wimbledons: 2018-Won Championship, 2017-Lost in quarter-finals, 2016-3rd, 2015-W, 2014-W

Aces: 26-match Grand Slam winning streak ended with semi-final loss to Dominic Thiem at French Open. ... Champion or runner-up in five of past eight years at Wimbledon. ... This is his sixth time seeded No. 1. ... 5-1 vs top-10 opponents in 2019.

Takeaway: So, yes, it turns out he can lose a major match. Still, Djokovic's form over the past 12 months casts him as the favourite at the All England Club.

Rafael Nadal

Seeded: 3

Ranked: 2

Country: Spain

Age: 33

2019 Match Record: 32-5

2019 Singles Titles: 2

Career Singles Titles: 82

Grand Slam Singles Titles: 18 — Wimbledon (2: 2008, 2010), Australian Open (1: 2009), French Open (12: 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019), U.S. Open (3: 2010, 2013, 2017)

Last 5 Wimbledons: 2018-W, 2017-W, 2016-3rd, 2015-QF, 2014-W

Aces: Reached the final in five consecutive appearances, including two titles, from 2006-11. But is only 13-6 in past six trips to Wimbledon, with four of those losses coming against opponents ranked 100th or worse.

Takeaway: He looked good while winning record 12th championship in Paris and is narrowing the gap between himself and Federer for most major trophies won by a man. Can he regain his footing on grass?

Dominic Thiem

Seeded: 5

Ranked: 4

Country: Austria

Age: 25

2019 Match Record: 23-9

2019 Singles Titles: 2

Career Singles Titles: 13

Grand Slam Singles Titles: 0 — Best: RU, French Open (2018, 2019)

Last 5 Wimbledons: 2018-1st, 2017-4th, 2016-2nd, 2015-2nd, 2014-1st

Aces: Only 5-5 for his career at the All England Club. He split with his longtime coach Gunter Bresnik to team up with 2004 Olympic gold medalist Nicolas Massu ahead of the clay circuit.

Takeaway: Has proven he is as close to a No 2 player on clay as there is, losing to Rafael Nadal in each of the past two French Open finals. Now he needs to translate that success to other surfaces.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Seeded: 7

Ranked: 6

Country: Greece

Age: 20

2019 Match Record: 34-14

2019 Singles Titles: 2

Career Singles Titles: 3

Grand Slam Singles Titles: 0 — Best: SF, Australian Open (2019)

Last 5 Wimbledons: 2018-4th, 2017-1st, 2016-Did Not Play, 2015-DNP, 2014-DNP

Aces: Leads tour in match wins in 2019. Run to the second week in 2018 bodes well for him this year and in the future at Wimbledon.

Takeaway: His ability to get to the net and volley should make him a threat at the All England Club.

Dark Horse - John Isner

Seeded: 9

Ranked: 12

Country: United States

Age: 34

2019 Match Record: 15-7

2019 Singles Titles: 0

Career Singles Titles: 14

Grand Slam Singles Titles: 0 — Best: SF, Wimbledon (2018)

Last 5 Wimbledons: 2018-SF, 2017-2nd, 2016-3rd, 2015-3rd, 2014-3rd

Aces: Has won 94.4% of service games on grass over his career. Won the longest match in the tournament — and tennis — history (70-68 in the fifth set in 2010's first round) and lost the second-longest match in Wimbledon history (26-24 in the fifth set in last year's semi-finals).

Takeaway: A foot injury kept him out of the French Open, so unclear how fit he'll be at the All England Club, where he'd never been past the third round in 9 previous appearances.

