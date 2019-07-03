Wimbledon 2019: Dominic Thiem’s loss once again highlights the difficulty of transition from clay to grass

“Dominic Thiem is no fun to watch on grass,” I told my friend with a touch of annoyance as another service game between Thiem and Sam Querrey flew by. We had just left Court 3, where Nick Kyrgios was putting on his trademark hypnotically entertaining circus show, and had arrived at Court 2 hoping for a Thiem masterclass. Instead, all we were getting was a lesson on how to make the return of serve irrelevant.

There were just five break points through the first two sets of the match – all of which were on Querrey’s serve, and all of which were saved. Thiem’s serve, a weapon on any surface, had turned into an irresistible force on the grass of Wimbledon. He was serving big, putting away short balls, and holding with ease.

This wasn’t quite the Thiem we knew. Instead of standing well behind the baseline and hitting full-blooded groundstrokes on every single point, the Austrian was taking the ball earlier with an abbreviated backswing and a flatter trajectory. He was using traditional grasscourt methods instead of his bruising, feet-in-the-air strategy, and while that may have made for a less thrilling sight, it did the job at the start.

Thiem won the first set and clearly looked like the player more likely to make early inroads in the second. His new style of play, something he has been working on since the middle of last year, was being effective. The backhand slice was eliciting just enough errors from Querrey, and the putaways at the net had pop and sizzle.

Then the disappointment of the mounting pile of missed breakpoints hit home, and Thiem’s confidence took a nose-dive.

It’s easy to implement change and play out of your comfort zone when you know it’s working. But as Querrey kept saving one break point after another – some through his own big serving, some through errors of execution by Thiem – the doubts started creeping into the Austrian’s mind. Could he really win the match if he kept failing to break, and kept misfiring on the big points with his new quick-court game?

We got our answer in the middle of the third set. A sixth break point came and went for Thiem, but at 3-4 he went down a break point himself. And what do you know – after dodging bullets for two sets and a half, Querrey pulled the trigger with precision on the first half-chance he got. The first break of the match went to the American, and the supposed injustice of it all stung Thiem so badly that he failed to win another game.

“I was a little bit pissed, of course, after that,” Thiem said after the match, understating the impact of that crushing blow by Querrey in the third set. “He converted his first break chance. Of course, that was tough for me. After that, not a lot was working for me.”

Querrey’s continued efficiency – and a general liking for grass – accelerated Thiem’s demise. The American won a phenomenal 90 percent of his first serve points in the match, and made 53 winners overall. He hit big off his serve as well as his forehand throughout; unlike Thiem, he didn’t miss the shots that he was supposed to make, especially on all those breakpoints.

Querrey had once made it a habit of knocking out the defending champion (and also the top seed) at Wimbledon; he did that in both 2016 and 2017. This win over Thiem is not quite in the same league as his wins over Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, but it was built on the same blueprint for grasscourt success.

“I like playing on grass generally,” Querrey said in his presser. “But this is probably my favorite tournament. It’s a fun place to play. Especially the last five, six years, I’m confident when I’m come here, even if I’m not seeded or haven’t won a lot of matches. Usually when you’re comfortable playing somewhere, you play well.”

Querrey certainly did play well. And he now has a relatively open path before him to make his first deep run at a Slam for a while; he will face Andrey Rublev next.

As for Thiem, while the questions about his ability to win on hardcourts have been dispelled over the last year or so, the doubts over his grasscourt potential remain. The close proximity of the grasscourt season to the clay swing doesn’t help; the transition from big shots and long points to deft volleys and short points is tough for most, but probably tougher for someone with as explosive a claycourt style as Thiem.

He didn’t play any grasscourt tune-up before Wimbledon this year, and considering his workload since April can you really blame him? Clay is by far Thiem’s most productive surface, so he’s not going to cut down on his claycourt tournaments any time soon. That leaves only the grasscourt tune-ups on the chopping block.

“All the claycourt season, it takes a lot out of me. I gave everything what I had physically and mentally in all those six weeks until the end of the French Open. Then I had to take the decision to come here without any preparation,” Thiem said.

“I like to play on grass. Of course, I would love to do better here. (But) with playing that deep in the French Open, it’s a tricky situation.”

It almost sounds as though Thiem has resigned himself to the fact that doing well on grass so soon after clay is always going to be an uphill task for him. He has the tools for it, but probably not the time; even though he is more comfortable using the slice and approaching the net now than he was two years ago, he doesn’t get enough exposure to fine-tune those tools before Wimbledon.

Thiem was asked whether he thought it would be helpful if there was a bigger gap between the French Open and Wimbledon. His reply, as always, was humble to the point of self-deprecating.

“(It has) always been like it is now,” Thiem said. “I think that’s fine. Other players also make it. Maybe they have a little bit more experience or they are more talented on grass. I don’t know.”

Thiem is wrong about that second part; he is certainly not short of talent to succeed on grass. And if he had taken his chances early on against Querrey, he may well have been looking at a far more positive campaign this year. But for now, he has to make peace with the fact that his claycourt success demands a heavy price – a price that can, unfortunately, be paid only at Wimbledon.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.