Wimbledon 2019: Bernard Tomic fined full $50,000 prize money for not performing to 'professional standard' in 58-minute loss

Bernard Tomic has been fined the complete 45,000 pounds prize money that he earned for a first round appearance at Wimbledon. The decision has been taken for a lack of effort ('tanking') during the defeat to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

The Australian, who was punished for a similar offence two years ago, has been hit with a sanction after the All England Club ruled he "did not perform to the required professional standard" during his 58-minute defeat to Tsonga.

Tomic was beaten 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 on the second day's play at this year's grand slam. The match was all over in 58 minutes for the second quickest win at the Championships and quickest in men's singles since 2004, when Roger Federer thrashed Colombia’s Alejandro Falla 6-1, 6-2, 6-0.

A statement from Wimbledon organisers said: "The Grand Slam Rule Book regarding First Round Performance states the following: 'All players are expected to perform to a professional standard in every Grand Slam match. With respect to First Round Performance, if in the opinion of the Referee the player did not perform to the required professional standard, the Referee may determine that the player be subject to a fine of up to first round prize money.'"

"It is the opinion of the Referee that the performance of Bernard Tomic in his first round match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga did not meet the required professional standards, and therefore he has been fined the maximum amount of £45,000 which will be deducted from prize money."

"The player will have the opportunity to appeal to the director, GSB."

After the match, Tomic was somewhat dismissive when asked if he believed he had displayed a lack of effort.

"Well, I returned pretty bad. Didn’t see his serve. Pretty terrible match. I think I played as best as I could. It’s just I played terrible. And he served 24 aces," said Tomic.

Tomic has run foul of the Wimbledon authorities in the past. Two years ago, he was fined after admitting he had faked an injury and complained of being bored in defeat to Germany's Mischa Zverev. His racquet sponsor Head dropped him as a client.

At the French Open this year, Tomic slumped to a straight-sets first-round loss to Taylor Fritz in just 88 minutes.

Tomic has never been far from controversy. Earlier this year, the head of Tennis Australia Craig Tiley described Tomic as "bad for the culture of Australian tennis".

With inputs from Agencies.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.