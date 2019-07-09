Wimbledon 2019: Barbora Strycova beats Johanna Konta in straight sets to reach first Grand Slam semi-final

London: Barbora Strycova reached her first Grand Slam semifinal by beating Johanna Konta 7-6 (5), 6-1 on Centre Court.

Strycova trailed 4-1 in the first set but broke back for 4-3 and clinched the tiebreaker when Konta netted a forehand.

The unseeded Czech player, who will face Serena Williams in the semifinals, then raced to a 3-0 lead in the second and broke again for a 5-1 lead.

Strycova's only other Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance came in 2014 at Wimbledon, where her serve-and-volley style of play is effective on the grass courts.

Konta was the last British player remaining in the tournament. In 2017, Konta became the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1978 to reach the Wimbledon semifinals, and she also made the last four at the French Open in June.

