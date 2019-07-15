Wimbledon 2019: Barbara Strycova caps off great tournament with women's doubles title partnering Tiawan's Hsieh Su-wei

London: Czech Barbora Strycova completed a memorable Wimbledon as she partnered Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei to win the women’s doubles title on Sunday, beating the Canadian-Chinese duo Gabriela Dabrowski and Xu Yifan 6-2, 6-4.

After the spine-tingling drama of the earlier men’s singles final — the longest in the tournament’s history — Strycova and her Taiwanese partner finally got on the court to bring the curtain down on the fortnight with a straightforward victory.

"Oh my God, there is no word to describe the feeling," said a beaming Strycova, who had lost to Serena Williams in the women’s singles semi-finals. Strycova and Su-wei became the first team to lift the doubles crown at Wimbledon without dropping a set since Serena and Venus Williams in 2009.

"I felt like this tournament, especially Wimbledon, from the first moment we stepped on the court together, we just laughed and we just enjoyed," the Czech said. "We kept it through the whole tournament. I think that was the biggest key to the way we were playing the way."

“We are very different. Both of us handle stress differently. She (Hsieh) is a really calm person and I’m very emotional. But I keep trying to enjoy it with a smile. That helps me also to relax on the court." Strycova, 33, had also become the oldest Wimbledon singles semi-final debutant when she lost to Serena on Thursday.

It was a great day for Taiwanese players with Latisha Chan teaming up with Croatian Ivan Dodig to win the mixed doubles, beating Latvian Jelena Ostapenko and 42-year-old Swede Robert Lindstedt 6-2, 6-3 in the final.

