Wimbledon 2019: Andy Murray-Serena Williams drawn against Andreas Mies-Alexa Guarachi in first round of mixed doubles

In arguably the most high profile and eagerly anticipated mixed doubles draw in quite a while, Andy Murray and Serena Williams will pair up to take on Andreas Mies and Alexa Guarachi in the first round. Andy's brother and eighth-ranked Jamie is in the other half of the draw as he partners USA's Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Andy is already entered into the men's doubles at Wimbledon where he is playing alongside France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert. The two-time Wimbledon champion's partnership with seven-time winner Williams will make them instant favourites for the title.

"We're a lot alike on the court. I've always liked that about him," Williams said of her fellow former World No 1.

"His work ethic is just honestly off the charts. That's something I've always respected about him. His fitness, everything.

"To do what he's done in an era where there's so many other great male tennis players, so much competition, to rise above it, not many people have done it. He's actually one of the few. There are so many things to be admired."

She added: "Above all, he really stands out, he really speaks up about women's issues no matter what. You can tell he has a really strong woman in his life. I think above all that is just fantastic."

Murray had been searching for a mixed doubles partner but had complained that he had been turned down by a number of players.

"I do want to play," the 32-year-old said on Saturday at a pre-Wimbledon media day.

"We've had a number of conversations with a few players. Yeah, the plan's definitely to play.

"Conditions look like it's supposed to be good for the fortnight, which is a positive thing.

"I was speaking to some of the doubles guys, asking them why they don't play mixed. It was for the reason that they had some years where they've been backed up. Sometimes the mixed is not the priority to get on the court."

For Serena, it could be a contest against sister Venus Williams who partners compatriot Frances Tiafoe. They take on Scott Clayton and Sarah Beth Grey in their first round match of the 64-team draw.

Rohan Bopanna and his Belarusian partner Aryna Sabalenka and Divij Sharan alongside Yingying Duan have first-round byes in the first round at Wimbledon. The draw was made on Wednesday with three Indians in the fray. The third Indian making an appearance in the draw is Leander Paes who will partner Australia's Samantha Stosur. They will open against wildcard entry Evan Hoyt and Eden Silva of Great Britain. All three Indian players have been placed in the lower half of the draw.

The 13th seeds Bopanna and Sabalenka will then face the winner of Artem Sitak-Laura Siegemund and Ken Skupski-Darija Jurak. Meanwhile, Sharan and Duan will face the winner of the matchup between Leander-Stosur and Hoyt-Silva.

(With inputs from AFP)

