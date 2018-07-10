Preview: Serena Williams is excited to face an opponent whose game she's familiar with in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.
Seven-time champion Williams has won all three of her meetings with first-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist Camila Giorgi, with the most recent coming in the first round of the 2016 Australian Open. Despite the two-year gap since their previous meeting, Williams professed to having watched 52nd-ranked Giorgi play "a lot."
Having shaken off any rust that may have remained from her absence, Williams appears to be closing in on top form at the right time.
The match that precedes Williams on Centre Court promises to be more competitive. With the top 10 women having all been eliminated, No 11 Angela Kerber is the highest-seeded player left in the tournament. She faces 14th-seeded Daria Kasatkina, just two weeks after beating the Russian in a third-set tiebreaker on the grass courts of Eastbourne, tying their head-to-head record at 3-3.
Both two-time Grand Slam champion Kerber and 21-year-old Kasatkina reached the quarterfinals at last month's French Open. The other last-eight matches have 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko take on Dominika Cibulkova in a meeting of former Wimbledon quarterfinalists, while 13th-seeded Julia Goerges and 20th-seeded Kiki Bertens have both reached this stage at the All England Club for the first time.
With inputs from Agencies
Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 18:39 PM
Highlights
Meanwhile, on Court 1
Kerber wins first set 6-3
Two games in a row for the Russian before Kerber quitely takes her fifth game. Gallops to 40-0 in her sixth game. Kasatkina makes full use of vast, empty spaces on the court to register her only point of this game before Kerber takes the game and set 6-3. Clinical.
Kasatkina wins fourth game
Kasatkina is hanging in. She is being made to sweat, but an unforced error from Kerber and some fresh purpose from Kasatkina ensure she wins her first game of this match.
Kerber wins first game
A low-key start to the first game with both players testing each other. Kasatkina looks keen on making Kerber run across the court with her powerful groundstrokes. Her unforced error though makes is 40-all before they play a 16-shot rally to push the second deuce. Kasatkina saves another break and we are on to the third deuce. Forget the low-key start. Kerber, however, takes the first game.
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of Wimbledon 2018. It's the second Tuesday of The Championship and we are into the business end of the competition. Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates and scores from women's singles quarter-finals.
18:39 (IST)
Meanwhile, on Court 1
18:36 (IST)
Kasatkina takes her third game
The young Russian has found her form. Comes out trumps this baseline slugfest. She needs to do something about her unforced errors though. It's game on at Wimbledon.
18:30 (IST)
Excellent comeback from Kasatkina
What a rally, this by these two. Drop shots, crosscourt drives, brutal backhands...you name it. Kasatkina ultimately wins it with a searing smash after drawing Kerber close to net. Wow! 3-2 in Kerber's favour.
18:28 (IST)
Kerber closes in
Kerber is running away with the match here. Wins the third game of this set and glides to a 40-15 lead in the next game. Takes her third game of this set with ease. 3-1 in Kerber's favour.
18:20 (IST)
Kasatkina takes first game of second set, Kerber equalises
A delightful combination of drop shots and savage drives means Kasatkina wins all points of this game. She is a feisty character with lots of power in her forehand; always a lethal combination. Kerber though is not done yet. As has been the case so far, she didn't let her opponent run away with momentum. Levels the set 1-1.
18:13 (IST)
Kerber wins first set 6-3
Two games in a row for the Russian before Kerber quitely takes her fifth game. Gallops to 40-0 in her sixth game. Kasatkina makes full use of vast, empty spaces on the court to register her only point of this game before Kerber takes the game and set 6-3. Clinical.
18:08 (IST)
Kasatkina finds her groove
What a game! Excellent rally this, and Kasatkina puts up a brute show of powerful groundstrokes to take this. It's 4-3 in Kerber's favour, but has the momentum shifted?
18:03 (IST)
Kasatkina wins her second game
Excellent anticipation and perfect execution there, from Kerber. Kasatkina is all power but Kerber has the answers.She uses the depth of the court so well, but Kasatkina's drop shot makes it 40-all. A rasping forehand winner seals it for Kasatkina. Wonderful comeback.
17:58 (IST)
Kerber returns with vengeance, takes fifth game
Kerber attacks Kasatkina's forehand and induces a wild, wide shot from the youngster. The German gives little away and takes the game with consummate ease. She is on her way to winning the first set.
17:55 (IST)
Kasatkina wins fourth game
Kasatkina is hanging in. She is being made to sweat, but an unforced error from Kerber and some fresh purpose from Kasatkina ensure she wins her first game of this match.
17:51 (IST)
Three in a row for Kerber
Clinical stuff, this from Kerber. Doesn't drop a point in the third game, and lets loose her deft play of angles on her young opponent. She is the highest-seeded women's player in last-eight, and we know why.
17:48 (IST)
Kerber takes second game
Kerber is brute power in the second game. She sits deep on the baseline and conjures double-handed backhands and forehands with ease. Just nine minutes and its 2-0 in Kerber's favour.
17:45 (IST)
Kerber wins first game
A low-key start to the first game with both players testing each other. Kasatkina looks keen on making Kerber run across the court with her powerful groundstrokes. Her unforced error though makes is 40-all before they play a 16-shot rally to push the second deuce. Kasatkina saves another break and we are on to the third deuce. Forget the low-key start. Kerber, however, takes the first game.
17:31 (IST)
On Court 1, Dominika Cibulkova plays Jelena Ostapenko while Centre Court plays host to Angelique Kerber and Daria Kasatkina in day's first set of matches.
17:19 (IST)
Just about 15 minutes to go before ladies' singles quarter-finals get rolling. It's the first time in Open Era that all top ten seeds have crashed out. Angelique Kerber enters the field as the highest-seeded player in last eight; she is seeded 11th and ranked 10th.
16:52 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of Wimbledon 2018. It's the second Tuesday of The Championship and we are into the business end of the competition. Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates and scores from women's singles quarter-finals.