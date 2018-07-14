Wimbledon 2018, women's final: When and where to watch Serena Williams vs Angelique Kerber, coverage on TV, live streaming on Hotstar

Serena Williams has made a career out of defying adversity so it should be no great surprise if, 10 months after a complicated childbirth, she reclaims her Wimbledon title on Saturday.

Germany’s experienced Angelique Kerber stands in the way of the 36-year-old American and an eighth, and arguably most impressive, All England Club singles crown which would see her match Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles.

Williams, seeded 25th after her maternity break, would not be the first player to take time off to have a baby and return to win Wimbledon but it has not happened for 38 years since Australian Evonne Goolagong beat American Chris Evert in 1980.

It did not happen again in any Grand Slam until Belgian Kim Clijsters won the 2009 US Open after having daughter Jada.

But it has not even been a year since Williams spent six days in hospital after giving birth to daughter Alexis Olympia by emergency C-section and then needing surgery to prevent blood clots entering her lungs with potentially fatal consequences.

Even for a player who missed eight months due to knee surgery after her 2003 Wimbledon win, another six in 2006, which she later blamed on depression, and had a year out after lacerating her foot on broken glass following her 2010 Wimbledon triumph, this comeback has perhaps been her biggest challenge.

Before the women's final is played, the semi-final match between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will be completed. Djokovic leads Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9) with the official curfew halting the semi-final on Friday.

Here's all you need to know about watching the Wimbledon women's singles final live.

When will the final between Kerber and Williams be played?

The Wimbledon women's singles final will take place on 14 July 2018.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be played on Centre Court at the All England Court in London.

What time does the match begin?

The match is scheduled to start at 6.30 pm IST. However, the Djokovic-Nadal semi-final will resume at 5.30 pm IST before the women's match. The Kerber vs Williams clash could get pushed back if the men's match goes on longer than an hour.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Wimbledon matches?

The matches will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How do I watch online the matches online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

With inputs from Reuters