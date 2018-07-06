Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Wimbledon 2018: Venus Williams made to pay for errors in shock defeat to Kiki Bertens

Sports Reuters Jul 06, 2018 23:26:37 IST

London: There was no great escape for Venus Williams on Friday as the five-time champion became the latest top-10 seed to perish at Wimbledon after she was beaten 6-2 6-7(5) 8-6 in a pulsating third-round match by Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens.

Venus Williams has lost her first set in all three Wimbledon matches, having to come back from behind in the first two. AP

Venus Williams has lost her first set in all three Wimbledon matches, having to come back from behind in the first two. AP

The American, who at 38 is the oldest woman in the draw, had to recover from a set down in her first two matches but her days of living dangerously were ended by a opponent who simply would not give up.

The precision serve that had gone missing during the first set — with the ninth seed holding serve only once — was back on target for Williams as she produced some exquisite volley winners to snap up the second set when Bertens smacked a forehand long.

But all the effort she put into forcing a decider despite being two points from defeat in the second set came to nothing as Bertens played the match of her life to reach the second week at the All England Club for the first time in her career.

Bertens had come agonisingly close to toppling Williams in Miami this year, when she had held three match points, and she seemed to have learned from that near miss as she dropped to her knees in triumph after watching the American net a backhand to end the two hour, 40 minute thriller.

Williams’ defeat continued the horror show for women’s seeds at Wimbledon as only two of the top 10 — world number one Simona Halep and number seven Karolina Pliskova — are still in the tournament. It is the worst showing by the women’s seeds in the professional era.


Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 23:26 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




- 06 Jul 2018
Brazil
0:2
Belgium
Match Centre
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
England
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind



Top Stories




Cricket Scores