Wimbledon 2018: Top-ranked Simona Halep knocked out by Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei in third round

London: World No 1 and French Open champion Simona Halep was knocked out of Wimbledon on Saturday, losing to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the third round as the All England Club seeds' carnage claimed another victim.

Defeat for Halep means that Karolina Pliskova, at number seven, is the only women's top 10 seed to reach the fourth round.

Hsieh, the world number 48, battled back from 2-5 down in the final set and halted Halep who served for the match at 5-3 in the decider.

It will be Hsieh's first appearance in the last 16 of a Slam where she will face Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia for a place in the quarter-finals.

It also further boosted Serena Williams's chances of becoming an eight-time Wimbledon champion.

"It's my first win against a world number one," said 26-year-old Hsieh.

"It's amazing. I was 2-5 down in the final set but the crowd pushed me to fight."