Wimbledon 2018: Serena Williams seeded 25; Roger Federer top seed for men but Andy Murray misses out

Sports Agence France-Presse Jun 27, 2018 15:45:20 IST

London: Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams has been seeded 25 for this year's women's singles by the organisers despite being ranked 183 in the world.

The 36-year-old -- who was not seeded for the French Open -- has made only a tentative return to action following complications during daughter Alexis Olympia's birth last September.

File photo of Serena Williams with the Wimbledon trophy in 2016. Reuters

Williams played her first Grand Slam for over a year at the French Open last month, reaching the fourth round before a shoulder injury forced her to quit ahead of her clash with old rival Maria Sharapova.

By contrast Britain's two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has not been seeded in the men's singles although he has returned to action in the past fortnight.

The 31-year-old -- who spent nearly 11 months off the court due to a hip injury and then a subsequent operation -- has not yet committed himself to play at Wimbledon and is due to play compatriot Kyle Edmund at Eastbourne later Wednesday.

Some had argued against Williams being seeded with world number 32 Dominika Cibulkova telling the BBC it would be 'unfair' as she would be the player to lose out as there are 32 seeds.

The All England Club usually follows the WTA ranking list, but reserves the right to make a change if it "is necessary to produce a balanced draw".

Romanian's French Open champion Simona Halep is the women's top seed, with Swiss legend and eight time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer the men's top seed.


Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 15:45 PM

