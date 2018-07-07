Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Wimbledon 2018: Serena Williams reveals she cried after missing daughter Alexis Olympia's first steps

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 07, 2018 19:26:29 IST

London: Serena Williams is so focused on winning an eighth Wimbledon title that she missed baby daughter Olympia's first steps.

Williams has travelled to the All England Club with Olympia, but her parental duties have to be put on hold while she prepares for her matches.

Serena Williams of the United States reacts after losing a point to France's Kristina Mladenovic during their women's singles match, on the fifth day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday July 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Serena Williams reacts during her match against Kristina Mladenovic. AP/Ben Curtis

That means sometimes being away while Olympia is taking major steps in her growth -- including walking for the first time.

Williams, who gave birth in September, advanced to the Wimbledon fourth round with a win over Kristina Mladenovic on Friday.

And just hours later, the 36-year-old said she had been in training when Olympia took her first steps.

"She took her first steps... I was training and missed it. I cried," Williams wrote on Twitter.

The American star last week posted on the Olympia's Instagram account showing her on one of Wimbledon's grass courts.

Williams was asked at Wimbledon why she has given her daughter such a public profile, given some fellow players keep their families out of the spotlight.

"I mean, it's 2018. I'm so modern," Williams said.

"For me, it was so natural. She's so fun. I just want to share those moments with everyone.

"We don't share a lot on her page, but we do share enough. It's just so cool."

Williams, chasing a 24th Grand Slam title, faces Russian qualifier Evgeniya Rodina in the last 16 on Monday.


Updated Date: Jul 07, 2018 19:26 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




- 07 Jul 2018
Sweden
0:2
England
Match Centre
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
Belgium
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind



Top Stories




Cricket Scores