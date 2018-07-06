Football world cup 2018

Wimbledon 2018: Serena Williams fights her way into the fourth round past a determined Kristina Mladenovic

Sports Reuters Jul 06, 2018 23:22:06 IST

London: Seven-times champion Serena Williams powerfully made her way into the last 16 at Wimbledon when she recovered from a sluggish start to beat France’s Kristina Mladenovic 7-5 7-6(1) on Friday.

Serena Williams was seeded 25th by Wimbledon, a decision that many of her rivals criticised. AP

Serena Williams was seeded 25th by Wimbledon, a decision that many of her rivals criticised. AP

The American, seeded 25, looked sluggish initially and trailed 5-3 but the 36-year-old flicked the switch and reeled off six games in a row as Mladenovic wilted in the heat. To her credit Mladenovic recovered her poise and had a chance to break the Williams serve at 4-4 in the second set.

Williams slammed the door shut though and piled on the pressure when Mladenovic served at 5-6. Mladenovic saved one match point with a graceful forehand winner and forced a tiebreak but there was no stopping Williams as she steamed through it like an express train.

She brought up another match point with a 12th ace and finished it off with her 13th. Williams has now won 17 consecutive matches at Wimbledon including the 2015 and 2016 titles.

She missed last year’s tournament because she was pregnant with daughter Alexis Olympia.


Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 23:22 PM

