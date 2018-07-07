Wimbledon 2018: Serena and Venus Williams’ resilience and spirit shines in victory, and in defeat

Serena Williams won. Venus Williams lost. Both of them showed the fiery resilience that has kept them in the top tier of women’s tennis for so long.

At the start of Friday, the two Williams sisters were the only Wimbledon champions still left in the battered draw. While older sister Venus, 38, has won five singles titles on the turf, new mother Serena has claimed seven. Even as a pregnant Serena was out of the tournament last year, Venus had made it all the way to the final to mark her 20th anniversary at tennis’ most prestigious tournament.

A year later, though, Venus has struggled to hit the top gear. She had fought from a set down in her first two matches and was on the brink of another incredible comeback on Friday, before some assured shot-making from Kiki Bertens quashed her hopes. The American had clawed her way back from a set down and break down, but lost 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-8 after two hours and 40 minutes of absorbing tennis.

Though Venus has rarely drawn comparisons with artists — a thing seemingly reserved for Roger Federer in tennis — the long-limbed American in full flight at Wimbledon was once a picture to behold. The green grass courts provided the perfect canvas for her speed and athleticism. In ten years, starting with 2000, the Big W was her playground: she won five titles and finished runners-up on three occasions. The American is not as sprightly anymore, but can still rattle off a perfectly angled winner.

Venus’ resilience is muted. Her aggression is usually channeled through her shots. But her determination is unmistakable, as Bertens found out on Friday. The Dutchwoman thought she had the match all sewn up at 6-2, 3-1. But Venus was not done yet. She had taken her time to warm up in both her previous matches, and almost an hour into this one, she decided to take charge. In a dramatic passage in the second set, Venus broke Bertens’ serve to level at 4-4 only to lose her next service game. But a blazing return winner at 0-15 down, with Bertens serving for the match at 5-4, announced that the American was well and truly back in the game. She forced nervous errors out of her rival to win the game and then pushed the set into a tie-break.

A deft forehand volley put her 6-2 ahead in the tie-breaker. The American had to shake off a few nerves of her own and blank out the double fault she converted on her fourth set point. In the commentary box, Venus’ old adversary Kim Clijsters predicted another come-from-behind victory for her.

“I’ve been up against both Venus and Serena and still lost, because they have been able to switch it on,” the Belgian said. “It’s pretty frustrating for the opponent.”

Smart measured rallies, with the players moving each other back and forth, dominated the decider. The players traded early breaks, but it became too close to call by the end. Having done the hard work to find her way back, it looked unlikely that Venus would give it away. But Bertens refused to surrender.

Serving second, Venus expertly resisted the pressure on her for three games, especially when she was 0-30 down at 5-6. Venus took greater risks, hitting the corners and lines. No time to pull punches. She was a comfortable 40-15 up on her serve when her serve started to wobble. Bertens fought back to deuce, then drove a forehand winner. Down a match point, Venus bravely surged to the net and pulled off a stretch volley to take it back to deuce. Once the holder of the fastest serve on the women’s tour, the American was struggling to keep her first serves in. She saved another match point with a forehand winner, but by the third the fight was out. Venus hit a tame forehand into the net to hand Bertens a well-deserved victory.

“I can still not really believe it,” Bertens later said. “It was such a tough match and such a big fight. It was tough because I played her in Miami and had a few (three) match points and I lost. Of course that was going through my mind sometimes. But I was like — okay, keep on going for it. This is Wimbledon, third round, you’ve never reached the fourth round before so you’ve nothing to lose so just keep going for your shots.”

While Venus was fighting for survival on Court No 1, her sister Serena was looking to stage a comeback of her own on Centre Court. The 36-year-old Serena, who gave birth to a girl in September, made it to the fourth round in her second Major back by beating Kristina Mladenovic.

The scoreline read a straightforward 7-5, 7-6 (2) win for the seven-time champion. But it wasn’t without the stutters and shortfalls, all of which she overcame resolutely. Mladenovic, who entered the top-10 for the first time last year, was quick off the blocks and sprinted to a 4-2 lead. But she couldn’t quite finish the job against a somewhat rusty but still highly competitive Serena. With Mladenovic serving for the set at 5-4, Serena put in her best effort yet. She first hit a winner behind the Frenchwoman then caught her on awkward footing. She converted on the first break point to set off on a run of six straight games.

Mladenovic recovered and levelled the set. Serena’s level was bobbing up and down, but her serve made sure she stayed afloat comfortably. Though the Frenchwoman battled to take the set into the tie-break, Serena’s game, especially her serve, went up a few notches. She raced to a 4-0 lead and then nailed two aces to win it 7-2. The American served 13 aces in total, 11 of them in the second set.

“I worked really, really hard (to get back) and it’s been a long arduous road, but I always expected to come out and do the best I can do,” she said after the match. “I doesn’t really matter who I face, every opponent is playing their A game. A lot of top players have lost, technically I am not one, though I have the wins of one. I get ready for anyone I play.”

No one has walked the fighting talk quite like Serena.