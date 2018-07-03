Wimbledon 2018: Schedule, where and when to watch The Championships, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

This Wimbledon marks the 10th anniversary of one of the most famous matches in tennis history: Rafael Nadal's victory over Roger Federer in the 2008 final at the All England Club.

Nadal, who had lost to Federer in the previous two Wimbledon finals, called it "a very important step forward for me" and "one of the most emotional matches that I played in my career."

Not surprisingly, Federer acknowledged that "it was one of the hardest losses I ever had, no doubt about it" and he used the word "heartbreak" to describe the setback's effect on him.

A decade later, they still rule their sport and will be the top contenders in the men’s singles draw, more so after two-time champion Andy Murray withdrew on Sunday because of a bad hip. He had surgery in January and returned to competition less than two weeks ago.

In the women’s section, meanwhile, Serena Williams returns after missing Wimbledon last year while she was pregnant. She gave birth to a daughter last September, and this will be the fourth tournament of her comeback.

Williams has a 14-match winning streak at the All England Club, with her sixth and seventh titles in 2015 and 2016, and a 10-match winning streak in Grand Slam action. Also returning: 2004 champion Maria Sharapova, who missed Wimbledon the last two years — in 2016 because of a 15-month doping suspension, and in 2017 because of an injured left thigh.

The 13-day tournament closes with the women's singles final on Saturday, 14 July, and the men's singles final on Sunday, 15 July.

Schedule for singles matches at Wimbledon

2-3 July: First round

4-5 July: Second round

6-7 July: Third round

8 July: No play on Middle Sunday

9 July: Fourth round

10 July: Women’s quarter-finals

11 July: Men’s quarter-finals

12 July: Women’s semi-finals

13 July: Men’s semi-finals

14 July: Women’s final

15 July: Men’s final

Here's all you need to know about watching the Wimbledon matches live.

When and where will be Wimbledon 2018 be played?

Wimbledon 2018 will be played from 2-15 July at the All England Club.

Where do I watch the matches live on television?

In India, Star Sports hold the broadcast rights for Wimbledon 2018. Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will show the matches in India. The matches will start at 4.00 pm IST every day.

Where can I stream the matches online?

Wimbledon 2018 can be live streamed on hotstar.com.

With inputs from AP