Wimbledon 2018: Rohan Bopanna and french partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin bow out in second round

London: Rohan Bopanna and his French partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin crashed out of the Wimbledon Championships after they retired mid-way from their second round contest against Frederik Nielsen and Joe Salisbury in London on Friday.

The 14th seeds were trailing 4-6 6-7(4) 1-2 when they conceded their second round match as Bopanna suffered an injury. They had lost at the same stage here last year as well.

The result means that only three Indians are now surviving in the men's doubles draw. Debutants Vishnu Vardhan and N Sriram Balaji and Divij Sharan with his partner Artem Sitak.

Vardhan and Balaji had ousted top-50 players Wesley Koolhof and Marcus Daniell 7-6(5) 6-4 7-6(4) in their opening round.