Wimbledon 2018: Rohan Bopanna and french partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin bow out in second round

Sports Press Trust of India Jul 06, 2018 21:20:14 IST

London: Rohan Bopanna and his French partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin crashed out of the Wimbledon Championships after they retired mid-way from their second round contest against Frederik Nielsen and Joe Salisbury in London on Friday.

India's Rohan Bopanna plays with his partner Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski (unseen) against Finland's Henri Kontinen and Britain's Heather Watson return against during their mixed doubles quarter-final match on the tenth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 13, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

File image of Rohan Bopanna. AFP

The 14th seeds were trailing 4-6 6-7(4) 1-2 when they conceded their second round match as Bopanna suffered an injury. They had lost at the same stage here last year as well.

The result means that only three Indians are now surviving in the men's doubles draw. Debutants Vishnu Vardhan and N Sriram Balaji and Divij Sharan with his partner Artem Sitak.

Vardhan and Balaji had ousted top-50 players Wesley Koolhof and Marcus Daniell 7-6(5) 6-4 7-6(4) in their opening round.


Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 21:20 PM

