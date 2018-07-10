Wimbledon 2018: Roger Federer's forward defence sends him atop of ICC rankings, draws comparison with Sachin Tendulkar

Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer have conjured unimaginable instances on court frequently and yet again on Thursday he had the spectators at All England Club bewitched with a bit of cricket.

Wimbledon Twitter account shared the clip that showed the 36-year-old unfurling a cricket stroke – a forward defensive punch – to hit a loose ball during his fourth-round match against Adrian Mannarino.

Enjoying smooth sailing in SW19, Federer defeated France's Mannarino in straight sets breezing into the final eight. However, 20-time Grand Slam winner's cricketing shot grabbed eyeballs. Even cricket’s global governing body – International Cricket Council (ICC) – was impressed with the shot and tweeted Wimbledon back with a set of updated batting rankings, with Federer occupying the top spot (well, obviously).

Continuing the joshing with a help of meme, ICC added colour by comparing the tennis legend to one of cricket's most celebrated icons, Sachin Tendulkar.

When greatness recognises greatness 👌 pic.twitter.com/UB2hJli5gw — ICC (@ICC) July 9, 2018

Clearly reveling in the fun occasion, ICC pitched an idea of how well would the eight-time Wimbledon winner would do against England's fast bowler Stuart Broad in the nets. Joining the bandwagon, Broad too started pondering his plans to bowl against the tennis legend.

What would the bowlers meeting be? Bowl Top of off stump with occasional bouncer?! 🎾 🏏 https://t.co/B4HrJtA8sL — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) July 10, 2018

It was only a matter of time until the Cricket legend, who is also a good friend of Federer, tweeted suggesting the two would exchange notes after the tennis star wins his 9th Wimbledon title .

Imagine what would that conversation be like.

As always, great hand-eye co-ordination. @rogerfederer, let’s exchange notes on cricket and tennis after you win your 9th @Wimbledon title 😜👍 https://t.co/2TNUHGn1zK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2018

Considering Federer's sense of humour, a witty reply is most likely being typed out as we speak.