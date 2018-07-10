Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Wimbledon 2018: Roger Federer's forward defence sends him atop of ICC rankings, draws comparison with Sachin Tendulkar

Sports FP Sports Jul 10, 2018 19:37:23 IST

Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer have conjured unimaginable instances on court frequently and yet again on Thursday he had the spectators at All England Club bewitched with a bit of cricket.

Wimbledon Twitter account shared the clip that showed the 36-year-old unfurling a cricket stroke – a forward defensive punch – to hit a loose ball during his fourth-round match against Adrian Mannarino.

Enjoying smooth sailing in SW19, Federer defeated France's Mannarino in straight sets breezing into the final eight. However, 20-time Grand Slam winner's cricketing shot grabbed eyeballs. Even cricket’s global governing body – International Cricket Council (ICC) – was impressed with the shot and tweeted Wimbledon back with a set of updated batting rankings, with Federer occupying the top spot (well, obviously).

Continuing the joshing with a help of meme, ICC added colour by comparing the tennis legend to one of cricket's most celebrated icons, Sachin Tendulkar.

Clearly reveling in the fun occasion, ICC pitched an idea of how well would the eight-time Wimbledon winner would do against England's fast bowler Stuart Broad in the nets. Joining the bandwagon, Broad too started pondering his plans to bowl against the tennis legend.

It was only a matter of time until the Cricket legend, who is also a good friend of Federer, tweeted suggesting the two would exchange notes after the tennis star wins his 9th Wimbledon title .

Imagine what would that conversation be like.

Considering Federer's sense of humour, a witty reply is most likely being typed out as we speak.


Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 19:37 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
Belgium
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
England
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores