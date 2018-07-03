Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Wimbledon 2018: Roger Federer makes a young fan's day by gifting headband after victory over Dusan Lajovic

Sports FP Sports Jul 03, 2018 16:33:34 IST

When defending champion Roger Federer walked on to Centre Court at the All England Club, everyone watching was in for a shock.

Gone was the Nike swoosh from his bandana and the RF logo that usually appears on his jacket was also missing. Instead, he was sporting an eyebrow-raising new look as a result of switching apparel sponsors to Japanese clothing company Uniqlo.

A fan holds a banner asking for Roger Federer's headband during his first round. AP

A fan holds a banner asking for Roger Federer's headband during his first round. AP

The Swiss star's name has been synonymous with Nike ever since he won his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2003. But on Monday, Federer's all-white outfit and bags had Uniqlo's branding. He also wore a plain white bandana with two small red squares on the side.

Even though it will be a while before fans can buy the Swiss star’s new gear, one little girl on Center Court was left jumping for joy.

The girl had held up a sign saying, "Can I have your headband pleeease!!", and when Federer spotted her banner, he rummaged through his unbranded white bag to hand over the prize item.

Federer's small gesture made the young fan's day and it was just another example of why he is adored by millions all over the world.

A post-match interviewer pointed out that Federer could expect more requests from in coming matches after fulfilling her wishes.

And he's apparently ready to oblige.

"Yes, they want a watch, a car, a racket, a shirt, they can have it all at this point," Federer said.

The eight-time Wimbledon winner beat Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 to kick off his title defence. While the swoosh may be gone for good, Federer wants to reclaim his initials.

"Yeah, so the RF logo is with Nike at the moment, but it will come to me at some point. I hope rather sooner than later, that Nike can be nice and helpful in the process to bring it over to me," Federer said. "They are my initials. They are mine. The good thing is it's not theirs forever. In a short period of time, it will come to me."

With inputs from agencies


Updated Date: Jul 03, 2018 16:33 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
Belgium
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores