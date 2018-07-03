Wimbledon 2018: Roger Federer makes a young fan's day by gifting headband after victory over Dusan Lajovic

When defending champion Roger Federer walked on to Centre Court at the All England Club, everyone watching was in for a shock.

Gone was the Nike swoosh from his bandana and the RF logo that usually appears on his jacket was also missing. Instead, he was sporting an eyebrow-raising new look as a result of switching apparel sponsors to Japanese clothing company Uniqlo.

The Swiss star's name has been synonymous with Nike ever since he won his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2003. But on Monday, Federer's all-white outfit and bags had Uniqlo's branding. He also wore a plain white bandana with two small red squares on the side.

Even though it will be a while before fans can buy the Swiss star’s new gear, one little girl on Center Court was left jumping for joy.

The girl had held up a sign saying, "Can I have your headband pleeease!!", and when Federer spotted her banner, he rummaged through his unbranded white bag to hand over the prize item.

Federer's small gesture made the young fan's day and it was just another example of why he is adored by millions all over the world.

A post-match interviewer pointed out that Federer could expect more requests from in coming matches after fulfilling her wishes.

And he's apparently ready to oblige.

"Yes, they want a watch, a car, a racket, a shirt, they can have it all at this point," Federer said.

The eight-time Wimbledon winner beat Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 to kick off his title defence. While the swoosh may be gone for good, Federer wants to reclaim his initials.

"Yeah, so the RF logo is with Nike at the moment, but it will come to me at some point. I hope rather sooner than later, that Nike can be nice and helpful in the process to bring it over to me," Federer said. "They are my initials. They are mine. The good thing is it's not theirs forever. In a short period of time, it will come to me."

