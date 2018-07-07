Football world cup 2018

Wimbledon 2018: Rafael Nadal cruises into fourth round with straight sets win over Alex de Minaur

Sports Reuters Jul 07, 2018 21:43:55 IST

London: Rafael Nadal was kept on Centre Court longer than he would have liked but that did not stop him from putting baby-faced Alex de Minaur firmly in his place with a 6-1 6-2 6-4 win in the third round of Wimbledon on Saturday.

Rafael

Rafael Nadal beat Alex de Minaur in straight sets. AP

The 19-year-old Alicante-based Australian played his part in an entertaining duel as he chased after everything Nadal could throw at him but the world number one stuck to his own game plan to chalk up his third successive straight-sets win.

Nadal has endured his fair share of losing to young upstarts at Wimbledon, having lost to players ranked 100 or lower in four of his five previous appearances, but there was no danger of that happening on Saturday.

His main target appeared to be getting off court before the 3pm local time kickoff of England’s World Cup last-16 showdown with Sweden.

De Minaur made him play 26-minutes of extra time but the final result was never in doubt and a lunging volley winner sealed the win - and prompted a mass exodus from Centre Court as fans rushed to watch the football on their phones and tablets elsewhere in the grounds.

The Spaniard will next play either Italian maverick Fabio Fognini or Jiri Vesely as he bids to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time since contesting the 2011 final.


Updated Date: Jul 07, 2018 21:43 PM

