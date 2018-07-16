Wimbledon 2018: Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams experience boost in rankings after SW19 exploits

Novak Djokovic's fourth Wimbledon win propelled him back into the top 10 of the latest ATP rankings released Monday.

Djokovic beat Kevin Anderson 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) to claim his fourth Wimbledon men's singles crown on Sunday, launching him 11 places to 10th in the rankings, ending an eight months top 10 exile.

In the WTA rankings, Serena Williams climbed 153 spots after her runner-up finish at Wimbledon, putting her back in the top 30 at 28th.

At Wimbledon, the former No 1 was playing only her fourth tournament after returning from childbirth, but still reached the final before losing to Angelique Kerber of Germany. Kerber climbed six spots to No 4, with Simona Halep holding onto the top ranking despite going out in the third round at the All England Club.

Men's South African surprise finalist Anderson, 32, moved up three places to fifth in the rankings. Djokovic, whose last stay in the top 10 dates back to October 2017, will hope that his 13th grand slam title marks a turning point after a difficult two years marked by loss of motivation, personal issues and niggling injuries.

Spain's Rafael Nadal remains top of the table and has widened the gap over number two Roger Federer, who was eliminated by Anderson in a marathon quarter final.

With inputs from agencies.