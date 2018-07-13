Preview: Rafael Nadal described long-time rival Novak Djokovic as "one of the more complex" players he's ever met as they prepare to clash for the 52nd time on Friday with a Wimbledon final spot at stake.
World No 1 Nadal, the 2008 and 2010 champion at the All England Club, trails Djokovic, the 2011, 2014 and 2015 winner, 26-25 in a rivalry which began at Roland Garros 12 years ago.
Along the way, they have fought out a series of classic and epic battles including Djokovic's 5–7, 6–4, 6–2, 6–7 (5), 7–5 Australian Open final victory in 2012.
At five hours and 53 minutes, it was the longest final ever at a Slam.
The following year, Nadal downed the Serb, who was World No 1 at the time, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 6-7, 9-7 in the semi-finals in Paris, this time in four hours and 37 minutes.
"It's always a big challenge to face Novak," said 32-year-old Nadal who is back in the semi-finals at Wimbledon for the first time since 2011 when he finished runner-up to Djokovic.
"He is one of the more complex players that I ever saw in our sport. You know that you can't win against him if you don't play very well."
Nadal is chasing an 18th Grand Slam title which would put him just two behind Roger Federer who was sensationally knocked out in the quarter-finals by Kevin Anderson.
For his part, Djokovic is eyeing a 13th major after making the semi-finals of a Slam for the first time since finishing runner-up at the 2016 US Open.
This time last year, few would have expected to see either man back in the last-four at the All England Club.
Nadal was knocked out in the fourth round, losing 13-11 in the final set to Luxembourg journeyman Gilles Muller.
On four of his previous five visits to south-west London, he had been defeated by players outside the top 100.
Djokovic's 2017 Wimbledon campaign ended in a quarter-final retirement with an elbow injury which led to surgery and precipitated a worrying dip in form and confidence.
When he lost in the French Open quarter-finals to world number 72 Marco Cecchinato last month, he even suggested he was ready to skip Wimbledon this year as his ranking slipped to 22, his lowest since August 2006.
But the 31-year-old has been rejuvenated at Wimbledon, sweeping into the semi-finals for the eighth time.
'Not up to standard'
"My results were not up to the standard that I had before," said Djokovic after beating Kei Nishikori in the quarter-finals.
"At the same time, I'm trying to use the experience and memories that I have of being in the final stages of Grand Slams, just take things very simple, day by day."
Nadal had not dropped a set at the tournament until the quarter-finals where he fought back to defeat Juan Martin del Potro 7-5, 6-7 (7/9), 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday.
That four-hour and 48-minute epic put him into his sixth Wimbledon semi-final and 28th at the majors.
Friday's other semi-final pitches Anderson, the eighth seed who lost to Nadal in last year's US Open final, against ninth-seeded American John Isner.
Both men are in the semi-finals at Wimbledon for the first time.
Anderson is the first South African to make the last-four since Kevin Curren in 1983.
Isner had never got past the third round at Wimbledon before this year while a run to the last-eight at the 2011 US Open had been his previous best at the majors.
The surprise presence of Anderson and Isner means this year's Wimbledon semi-finals will feature players all over the age of 30 for the first time in the Open era.
Their clash, however, may not be easy on the eye.
Isner hasn't been broken in 95 service games and has fired 161 aces, fuelled by a sweet tooth.
"I think after each win throughout these 10 days, I've had a Kit Kat. I'm not going to change that now," said the American.
Anderson has 123 aces to his name.
Updated Date: Jul 13, 2018 22:41 PM
Anderson wins first set in tie-break
Isner's strong serves and powerful forehand drives come to fore yet again as he races to 4-2 lead. Anderson draws parity in this tie-breaker with a smash, and makes it 5-3 with a drop shot. Isner reaches there but hits wide. Amazing athleticism from these two. Now Anderson hits long, and it's 5-all. Isner fires hits 10th ace to get to set point. Will Anderson come back again? Yes, he does. Forces Isner to the corner, and dispatches his lob with ease. 6-6 in the tie-breaker. Now Isner's backhand hits the net, and it'set point to Anderson. And Anderson takes it! Isner's return hits the net again, and the enthralling first set ends in the South African's favour by 7-6 (8-6) margin.
Anderson nudges ahead
Another game dominated by deep groundstrokes. Both players showing signs of opening up. Anderson reaches break point with a poweful forehand and Isner forces a deuce with a thundering forehand winner of his own. Andrson hits long and it's break point to Isner. A longish rally and Isner hits it just long. It's deuce. Isner earns a break point with a blinding forehand return, but hits the net soon after. Third deuce. Anderson on break now with an ace. What else it could have been? Isner forces the fourth deuce with a double-handed backhand to Anderson's right. Deep serve, deeper return that has Anderson off-balance and Isner on break point now. He gives it away, and here's the fifth deuce of the game. Isner's backhand finds the net, and Anderson is on break now. Guess what, he has hit the net too, and it's the sixth deuce. Anderson's powerful second serve brings him to break point again. Will he seal it now? No! Isner clobbers a forehand to Anderson's right, and it's deuce again. The South African gets to another break point as Isner's return is wide, and the American saves again! Unbelievable. Deuce No 8. Anderson fires an ace to get on brea point again. He finally takes the game as Isner's return is wide. Phew!
It's here!
Kevin Anderson vs John Isner
Gametime, folks. Isner holds 8-3 advantage in head-to-head against Anderson. Will he build on this strong stat or will the South African pull one back? They are out on the court, knocking. Belt-up!
Kevin Anderson vs John Isner
First up is the clash of big servers. South Africa's Kevin Anderson will play American John Isner at the Centre Court. Expect short rallies and booming groundstrokes.
Isner leads 11-10
Anderson's got a second (or third, maybe fourth) wind here. His forehand drives have not lost any power and he has cruised to a 30-0 lead. Meanwhile, Isner fires an ace and a brutal serve to make it 30-all. Another wide serve from Isner, but Anderson retrieves, and the American has hit the net. Break point. But he has blown it! Hits the return long before Isner lets go an ace. Advantage Isner, and he seals with an emphatic return. it's 11-10 to the American.
Anderson makes it 10-10
No let uo from these men! This match is showing no signs of ending.
22:29 (IST)
Numbers!
Record alert!
Ladies and gentlemen, this is the longest Wimbledon semi-final ever. John Isner and Kevin Anderson have been playing for 4 hours and 45 minutes now, going past the 4 hour 44 minute mark set by Novak Djokovic and Del Potro in the 2013 semi-final.
Meanwhile, John Isner leads 10-9 in fifth set.
Anderson makes it 9-9
Anderson is not throwing in the towel yet. He jumps to 30-0 lead with his inside-out forehand, before a sideline error makes it 30-15. Another forehand drive induces a high toss from Isner and the South African finishes the rally with a smash. A 14-shot rally means it's 40-all, and it's advantage Anderson now. He takes the game to make it 9-9.
Isner leads 9-8 in fifth set
Isner cruises to 30-all before they played a rally full of sliced backhands. Isner eventually hits wide to make it 30-15, and it becomes 40-15 with a crosscourt forehand return. Seals the game with a forehand return. Isner leads 9-8.
Anderson makes it 8-8
Anderson to serve. Starts with a powerful serve that Isner hits into the net. Some rally there, and it ends with Isner hitting the net again. 30-0 to the South African, and he makes it 40-0 with a sizzling ace. Ends it with another ace. It's 8-8 in the fifth set.
Isner leads 8-7
Isner to serve, and he concedes the first point via a deep return. Now Anderson comes up with an excellent return that falls at the feet of Isner on his backhand side. 30-0. Isner pulls one back after driving Anderson to one side of the court,and draws parity with an ace. Anderson drills a return to Isner's feet again, and he is on break point! And out of nowhere, Isner produces an ace. God! It's 40-40. It's advantage Isner now as his serve lands at Anderson's throat, and the South African's return goes awry on next point. Isner is pumped up!
It's 7-7 in fifth set
Anderson starts with two bruisng serves, and an Isner return lands in the net. It's 40-0, and it's game Anderson as his forehand beats Isner on the lne.
Isner leads 7-6
Game Isner. Both of them have been totally unfazed today. They seem to be playing to a script, not letting their service games drift and peppering the opponent with trademark booming serves. We are in for an exciting finish.
Fifth set tied at 6-6
Anderson starts with a deep serve, but commits an error on the net to hand over first point to Isner, who doesn't do much better than hitting the net. He comes back with a blinding return that induces an error from Anderson to make it 30-15. Isner though hits two long returns to make it 40-30 in Anderson's favour. And Anderson draws level with a huge serve. It's 6-6 in the fifth set. Another tie-breaker beckons.
Isner leads 6-5 in fifth set
Isner rushed to the net twice and takes a 30-15 lead. Anderson hits one into the net and its 40-15 to the American, who hits the return wide to keep the game going. 40-30. Isner takes the game with a typically powerful serve. Someone's got to give now.
Anderson makes it 5-5 in fifth set
Anderson serves. And Isner's return would have made a left-handed batsman proud! 15-0 to Anderson, and Isner's long return makes it 30-0. Now Anderson comes up with a wild return, and it's 30-15.There comes the forehand drive from Anderson, and it's 40-15 to him. He eventually takes the game. It's 5-5 in the fifth set.
Isner makes it 5-4 in fifth set
Isner's turn now. He jumps to a 30-0 lead,and makes it 40-15 with an ace. Amazing.It's game Isner, as Anderson hits the return wide. It's 5-4 to Isner now. Will he seal it in next game?
Anderson equalises in fifth set
Anderson starts fifth a venomous ace...boy it just flew off the turf. A deep serve cues an error from Isner and Anderson seals the game with an ace. He didn't drop a point in that game. It's 4-4.
Isner leads 4-3
Meanwhile, Isner continues the trend and duly takes the next game. It's 4-3 to the American in the decider.
Incredible numbers, these
Anderson makes it 3-3
Anderson starts with an ace, not for the first time in this match. He moves to 30-0, thanks to a wild return from Isner. Another ace, and it's Anderson's chance to equalise. He does it with a deep serve that has Isner hitting long. It's 3-3 in the fifth set.
Isner leads 3-2
Isner leads 3-2 now. This has been an incredible display of power-hitting from these two. They are not afraid to go for winners,and clearly, hitting aces comes so naturally to them.
Anderson equalises; it's 2-2 in fifth set
And Anderson equalises with an ace. These guys are showing no signs of fatigue, and their service game has been absolutely top-notch today.
Isner makes it 2-1
Three back-to-back aces from Isner means the third game ends in a jiffy. It's 2-1 to Isner in the fifth set.
Anderson hold serve
Anderson serves,and starts with an ace. His double fault makes it 15-all, and an inside out forehand return from Isner goes wide. Another baseline error from the American means Anderson is a point away from taking his first game of the set. Another long return from Isner means Anderson takes this game. He holds serve.
Isner leads fifth set 1-0
Fifth set begins, and Isner starts with three aces to take the opening game without a fuss!
Anderson wins fourth set 6-4
Anderson serves for the set, and takes the first two points with ease. Can he hold his sewrve and force a fifth set? Looks likely, as he sends down a rasping ace to make it 40-0. Isner's deep return induces a net error, and the American saves another set point. And what's Anderson doing here? He has just let go the third set point with a wild return. He is on set point again, and he takes it! Isner's return hits the net and the fourth set goes to Anderson. Get ready for the fifth set!
Anderson breaks, takes 5-4 lead
Isner serves,and takes the first point.Anderson equalises with a slapped forehand, but an error makes it 30-15 in Isner's favour. The American commits an error, and we are at 30-all. Another error from Isner, and Anderson is on break point. And Isner has been broken again! Anderson has been brilliant, simply brilliant. Anderson will serve for the set now.
Anderson makes it 4-4
Anderson serves, and unleashes two power-packed serves to make it 30-0. Another deep serve forces an error from Isner,and it's 40-0 to the South African. Takes the game with an ace. Story of the match.
Isner leads fourth set
Isner is showing no signs of tiring. He is hitting forehand winners and aces on demand, and has taken this game with clinical poise. He leads the fourth set 4-3.
Isner breaks back, equalises in fourth set
Isner starts the game with a wicked forehand return, before an error from the American makes it 15-all. He makes it 30-15 with a deft volley, but Anderson equalises soon after. And Isner breaks back! He looks back at Anderson and smiles, before letting out a war cry. It's 3-3 in the fourth set.
Andreson breaks Isner, leads fourth set 3-2
Isner runs away to a 40-15 lead with his booming serves but Anderson draws level with couple of incredible returns. Anderson is on break point, and he's done it! He breaks Isner for the second time in the match - and competition. This is just the third break in the entire match, and we are in fourth set. It's Game, Anderson.
Anderson makes it 2-2 in fourth set
Anderson serves, and a flat forehand winner gets him going. Follows it with an ace and a forehand winner makes it 40-0 for the South African. First points to Isner as Anderson hits his return past the baseline. Anderson eventually takes the game as Isner's return goes long now.
Isner leads fourth set 2-1
Isner serves, and a lightening ace gets him going. Another brutal serve, and a long return from Isner makes it 30-0. Body serve now, and it's 40-0. Isner takes the game without dropping a point as Anderson hits his return long.
Fourth set levelled at 1-1
Isner leads third set 1-0.Anderson serves in the second game and it soon becomes 15-all. Anderson inches ahead with an ace, and makes it 40-15 a Isner comes forward but fails to connect. Isner takes full advantage of that friendly lob from Anderson to make it 40-30,before the American hits the net to hand over the game to Anderson. It's 1-1 in the fourth set.
Power play
Isner has hit 26 aces so far, and Anderson has sent down 20. Brute power on show here. Time for fourth set. Isner leads Isner leads 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (11-9).
20:41 (IST)
Isner wins third set in brutal tie-break
Isner takes first two points, the second with a thundering ace. Anderson then shows some brilliance of his own to conjure an unbelievable return on the run, and follows it with a flat forehand to make it 2-all. Another big serve from Anderson draws an error from Isner, who restores parity with a trademark ace. 3-3. Anderson's brilliant down the line backhand - his second of the match - makes it 4-3 in his favour, but Isner eqaulises with a peach of his own. Another big serve from Anderson, and Isner hits it wide. He is one point away, but Isner's volley makes it 5-5. Incredible tennis. These two have lit up the Centre Court. Another volley from Isner, and Anderson somehow reaches there to chip it over, but Isner is right there at the net to hit it teasingly past Anderson.
Isner leads 6-5, but a net error makes it 6-6. It's an absolute test of stamina and grit, and none of these men is backing out. Anderson serves, but hits a return long to put Isner on set point. He rushes to net, but Anderson somehow squeezes his return to his left. Wow. It's 7-7. Another lovely return from Anderson makes it 8-7 for him, and he is on set point, serving. Well, he double faults...and they go on. A flat, brute of a forehand return makes it 9-8 to Anderson. That was his 22nd forehand winner of the match. Isner isn't done here.He takes the point on serve, and this seemingly endless tie-beaker continues. 9-9. And now Anderson faults. 10-9, and Isner is on set point. Can he end it, finally? Yes! Anderson hits wide and Isner takes the game and set. He leads two sets to one.
Isner wins 7-9 (11-9)
Isner takes third set to tie-breaker
Isner serves, and lets go a bullet that has left Anderson off-balance. Follows it with another powerful serve to make it 30-0, before Anderson wins two points to draw level.Isner responds with a 142 mph ace to make it 40-30 and takes the game with another ace. Another tie-breaker.
Anderson makes it 6-5
Game Anderson,and he leads 6-5 in the third set. Isner is having a blister on his forefinger being looked at.
Isner breaks back!
That break in serve seems to have spurred Anderson on has he takes an early 30-15 lead, before Isner's backhand restores parity. His second serve lands long,and now Isner is on break point.And he has broken back!Lets out a wild roar as his sliced backhand forces Anderson to hit his return into the net. Isner takes this game, but Anderson still leads 5-4.
Andreson breaks! Leads third set 5-3
After 110 games, John Isner is finally broken for the first time in this year's Wimbledon. Excellent stuff this from the South African. He has won two games on the trot and now leads this set 5-3.
Isner makes it 3-3 in third set
Isner serves straight into Anderson's body, and duly earns the first point. Make it 30-0 with another booming serve that forces an error. He moves to 40-15 with another deep serve, and takes the game after drawing Anderson with a drop shot and then duping him with a delicate return. It's 3-3 in the third set.
Anderson leads third set 3-2
Anderson's slingshot serves give him a 30-15 lead before an error from Isner makes it 40-15. He takes the game with ease. They look set for a long five-setter.
Isner makes it 2-2
Isner serves, and duly races to a 40-0 lead. No surprises on service games so far. Isner takes this game without breaking a sweat. It's 2-2 in the third set.
Anderson leads third set 2-1
Hint of a rally there. It's been a while since these two have done anything than hitting aces and forehand winners from baseline. It's 30-all and Isner's wild return makes it 40-30 for him. Takes the game with a perfect placement of his flat forehand. Leads third set 2-1. No breaks in serve yet.
Isner makes it 1-1 in third set
Isner to serve,and he follows the template. Two aces in his first three breaks before an unforced error makes it 30-15. He rushes to the net and places his return deftly to Anderson's left to make it 40-15, and seals it with another brutal serve that almost pushes Anderson off the court. Game Isner.
Anderson leads third set 1-0
Game Anderson. Raw, naked exhibition of power from these two. The South African takes first game of the third set without conceding a point.
Ace Alert!
Anderson 16. Isner 19.
Isner wins second set in tie-break
Isner takes first two points in tie-break on Anderson's serve. Make it 3-0, as Isner rushes in and belts a forehand to Anderson's left. A chipped return from Anderson,and Isner dumps that lob into the Centre Court grass. Another error from Anderson makes it 5-0 for Isner. This is ending fast. And out of nowhere, Anderson fires a bullet ace.5-1. Another ace. Wow, where did that come from? It's 5-2. Anderson hits a powerful double-handed backhand to make it 5-3, before a body serve from Isner brings him to set point. Guess what, Anderson now hits an ace,and follows it with another deep serve to draw an error from Isner. It's 6-5. Something has woken up in Anderson! And Isner lets go a wild scream and a wilder ace to end this set. It's 7-6 (7-5) to John Isner in the second set.
Anderson draws level
Anderson serves. Isner is nore forthcoming here and he gets his first point from a mid-court return. Anderson responds with an inside-out forehand to draw parity. Follows it up with another whiplash forehand to Isner's backhand to make it 30-15. Another forehand to Isner's left makes it 40-15, and it becomes 40-30 as Anderson's intended forehand finds net. Never mind, as he takes the game with an ace. Tie-break time.
Isner leads 6-5
And they stick to script. Isner punches back with his deep groundstrokes and aces to take this game. It's 6-5 to the American in the second set.
Anderson levels second set
Anderson serves. And just like that, he is on 30-0. These two are ace-hitting machines. Anderson gets to break point after Isner hits wide, but hits a return wide to make it 40-15. And now Isner hits wide. Game Anderson.
Isner leads 5-4
Isner was in danger of giving away his serve there, but hangs on not only to enforce a deuce, but he is now on break point! His service game has been unparalleled, and he takes this game with knowing inevitability. Over 100 games in Wimbledon 2018, and Isner is yet to be broken.