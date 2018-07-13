Preview: Rafael Nadal described long-time rival Novak Djokovic as "one of the more complex" players he's ever met as they prepare to clash for the 52nd time on Friday with a Wimbledon final spot at stake.
World No 1 Nadal, the 2008 and 2010 champion at the All England Club, trails Djokovic, the 2011, 2014 and 2015 winner, 26-25 in a rivalry which began at Roland Garros 12 years ago.
Along the way, they have fought out a series of classic and epic battles including Djokovic's 5–7, 6–4, 6–2, 6–7 (5), 7–5 Australian Open final victory in 2012.
At five hours and 53 minutes, it was the longest final ever at a Slam.
The following year, Nadal downed the Serb, who was World No 1 at the time, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 6-7, 9-7 in the semi-finals in Paris, this time in four hours and 37 minutes.
"It's always a big challenge to face Novak," said 32-year-old Nadal who is back in the semi-finals at Wimbledon for the first time since 2011 when he finished runner-up to Djokovic.
"He is one of the more complex players that I ever saw in our sport. You know that you can't win against him if you don't play very well."
Nadal is chasing an 18th Grand Slam title which would put him just two behind Roger Federer who was sensationally knocked out in the quarter-finals by Kevin Anderson.
For his part, Djokovic is eyeing a 13th major after making the semi-finals of a Slam for the first time since finishing runner-up at the 2016 US Open.
This time last year, few would have expected to see either man back in the last-four at the All England Club.
Nadal was knocked out in the fourth round, losing 13-11 in the final set to Luxembourg journeyman Gilles Muller.
On four of his previous five visits to south-west London, he had been defeated by players outside the top 100.
Djokovic's 2017 Wimbledon campaign ended in a quarter-final retirement with an elbow injury which led to surgery and precipitated a worrying dip in form and confidence.
When he lost in the French Open quarter-finals to world number 72 Marco Cecchinato last month, he even suggested he was ready to skip Wimbledon this year as his ranking slipped to 22, his lowest since August 2006.
But the 31-year-old has been rejuvenated at Wimbledon, sweeping into the semi-finals for the eighth time.
'Not up to standard'
"My results were not up to the standard that I had before," said Djokovic after beating Kei Nishikori in the quarter-finals.
"At the same time, I'm trying to use the experience and memories that I have of being in the final stages of Grand Slams, just take things very simple, day by day."
Nadal had not dropped a set at the tournament until the quarter-finals where he fought back to defeat Juan Martin del Potro 7-5, 6-7 (7/9), 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday.
That four-hour and 48-minute epic put him into his sixth Wimbledon semi-final and 28th at the majors.
Friday's other semi-final pitches Anderson, the eighth seed who lost to Nadal in last year's US Open final, against ninth-seeded American John Isner.
Both men are in the semi-finals at Wimbledon for the first time.
Anderson is the first South African to make the last-four since Kevin Curren in 1983.
Isner had never got past the third round at Wimbledon before this year while a run to the last-eight at the 2011 US Open had been his previous best at the majors.
The surprise presence of Anderson and Isner means this year's Wimbledon semi-finals will feature players all over the age of 30 for the first time in the Open era.
Their clash, however, may not be easy on the eye.
Isner hasn't been broken in 95 service games and has fired 161 aces, fuelled by a sweet tooth.
"I think after each win throughout these 10 days, I've had a Kit Kat. I'm not going to change that now," said the American.
Anderson has 123 aces to his name.
Updated Date: Jul 13, 2018 20:02 PM
Highlights
Isner wins second set in tie-break
Isner takes first two points in tie-break on Anderson's serve. Make it 3-0, as Isner rushes in and belts a forehand to Anderson's left. A chipped return from Anderson,and Isner dumps that lob into the Centre Court grass. Another error from Anderson makes it 5-0 for Isner. This is ending fast. And out of nowhere, Anderson fires a bullet ace.5-1. Another ace. Wow, where did that come from? It's 5-2. Anderson hits a powerful double-handed backhand to make it 5-3, before a body serve from Isner brings him to set point. Guess what, Anderson now hits an ace,and follows it with another deep serve to draw an error from Isner. It's 6-5. Something has woken up in Anderson! And Isner lets go a wild scream and a wilder ace to end this set. It's 7-6 (7-5) to John Isner in the second set.
Anderson wins first set in tie-break
Isner's strong serves and powerful forehand drives come to fore yet again as he races to 4-2 lead. Anderson draws parity in this tie-breaker with a smash, and makes it 5-3 with a drop shot. Isner reaches there but hits wide. Amazing athleticism from these two. Now Anderson hits long, and it's 5-all. Isner fires hits 10th ace to get to set point. Will Anderson come back again? Yes, he does. Forces Isner to the corner, and dispatches his lob with ease. 6-6 in the tie-breaker. Now Isner's backhand hits the net, and it'set point to Anderson. And Anderson takes it! Isner's return hits the net again, and the enthralling first set ends in the South African's favour by 7-6 (8-6) margin.
Anderson nudges ahead
Another game dominated by deep groundstrokes. Both players showing signs of opening up. Anderson reaches break point with a poweful forehand and Isner forces a deuce with a thundering forehand winner of his own. Andrson hits long and it's break point to Isner. A longish rally and Isner hits it just long. It's deuce. Isner earns a break point with a blinding forehand return, but hits the net soon after. Third deuce. Anderson on break now with an ace. What else it could have been? Isner forces the fourth deuce with a double-handed backhand to Anderson's right. Deep serve, deeper return that has Anderson off-balance and Isner on break point now. He gives it away, and here's the fifth deuce of the game. Isner's backhand finds the net, and Anderson is on break now. Guess what, he has hit the net too, and it's the sixth deuce. Anderson's powerful second serve brings him to break point again. Will he seal it now? No! Isner clobbers a forehand to Anderson's right, and it's deuce again. The South African gets to another break point as Isner's return is wide, and the American saves again! Unbelievable. Deuce No 8. Anderson fires an ace to get on brea point again. He finally takes the game as Isner's return is wide. Phew!
It's here!
Kevin Anderson vs John Isner
Gametime, folks. Isner holds 8-3 advantage in head-to-head against Anderson. Will he build on this strong stat or will the South African pull one back? They are out on the court, knocking. Belt-up!
Kevin Anderson vs John Isner
First up is the clash of big servers. South Africa's Kevin Anderson will play American John Isner at the Centre Court. Expect short rallies and booming groundstrokes.
20:02 (IST)
Isner makes it 3-3 in third set
Isner serves straight into Anderson's body, and duly earns the first point. Make it 30-0 with another booming serve that forces an error. He moves to 40-15 with another deep serve, and takes the game after drawing Anderson with a drop shot and then duping him with a delicate return. It's 3-3 in the third set.
19:58 (IST)
Anderson leads third set 3-2
Anderson's slingshot serves give him a 30-15 lead before an error from Isner makes it 40-15. He takes the game with ease. They look set for a long five-setter.
19:55 (IST)
Isner makes it 2-2
Isner serves, and duly races to a 40-0 lead. No surprises on service games so far. Isner takes this game without breaking a sweat. It's 2-2 in the third set.
19:51 (IST)
Anderson leads third set 2-1
Hint of a rally there. It's been a while since these two have done anything than hitting aces and forehand winners from baseline. It's 30-all and Isner's wild return makes it 40-30 for him. Takes the game with a perfect placement of his flat forehand. Leads third set 2-1. No breaks in serve yet.
19:47 (IST)
Isner makes it 1-1 in third set
Isner to serve,and he follows the template. Two aces in his first three breaks before an unforced error makes it 30-15. He rushes to the net and places his return deftly to Anderson's left to make it 40-15, and seals it with another brutal serve that almost pushes Anderson off the court. Game Isner.
19:44 (IST)
Anderson leads third set 1-0
Game Anderson. Raw, naked exhibition of power from these two. The South African takes first game of the third set without conceding a point.
19:41 (IST)
Ace Alert!
Anderson 16. Isner 19.
19:40 (IST)
19:31 (IST)
Anderson draws level
Anderson serves. Isner is nore forthcoming here and he gets his first point from a mid-court return. Anderson responds with an inside-out forehand to draw parity. Follows it up with another whiplash forehand to Isner's backhand to make it 30-15. Another forehand to Isner's left makes it 40-15, and it becomes 40-30 as Anderson's intended forehand finds net. Never mind, as he takes the game with an ace. Tie-break time.
19:27 (IST)
Isner leads 6-5
And they stick to script. Isner punches back with his deep groundstrokes and aces to take this game. It's 6-5 to the American in the second set.
19:23 (IST)
Anderson levels second set
Anderson serves. And just like that, he is on 30-0. These two are ace-hitting machines. Anderson gets to break point after Isner hits wide, but hits a return wide to make it 40-15. And now Isner hits wide. Game Anderson.
19:19 (IST)
Isner leads 5-4
Isner was in danger of giving away his serve there, but hangs on not only to enforce a deuce, but he is now on break point! His service game has been unparalleled, and he takes this game with knowing inevitability. Over 100 games in Wimbledon 2018, and Isner is yet to be broken.
19:14 (IST)
Anderson makes it 4-4
Anderson's turn now. Gallops to 30-0 without much ado,and makes it 40-0 with a searing ace. Another powerful serve to Isner's backhand side, and the slice lands way long. Anderson draws level.
19:10 (IST)
Big-serving Isner leads in second set
Isner returns the favour in style. Pockets the game without dropping a point. It's a barrage of aces here at the Centre Court.
19:08 (IST)
Anderson makes it 3-3
Anderson comes roaring back to make it 40-0 in no time. Lots of body serves and deep groundstrokes there, and he takes the game via a return error from Isner. It's 3-3. No break in serve yet.
19:05 (IST)
Isner leads 3-2 in second set
Isner's turn now. This is looking like a boxing match, without the gloves. Isner takes early lead but Anderson crawls back to force a deuce. Isner's second serve though seals it for him. It's 3-2 to the American in the second set.
19:00 (IST)
Anderson makes it 2-2
Game Anderson. Wow, that ended fast. The South African seals it with an ace to make it 2-2 in the second set.
18:55 (IST)
Isner leads in second set
The second set gas started at breakneck pace. Isner seals the third game with an ace to make it 2-1 in this set. These two are putting up an exhibition in power-hitting. Isner, meanwhile, has taken a medical time-out. His forefinger is being taped. The American has upped his aces significantly. He has hit 15 against Anderson's 10.
18:45 (IST)
18:33 (IST)
Isner forces a tie-break
Isner serves. A deep shot that pushes Anderson wide, and the American makes full use of near-vacant court. Makes it 30-0 as Anderson's return falls long. Another body serve from Isner, and Anderson barely saves his head! It's 40-15 to Isner. Seals it with 132mph ace. Tie-break time!
18:30 (IST)
Anderson leads first set 6-5
A 23-shot baseline rally ends with Isner hitting a return into the net. His sliced backhand finds the net too, and Anderson is 30-0. Another body serve from Anderson induces a wild return from Isner and makes it 40-0. Anderson seals it by wrong-footing Isner. It's 6-5 in the first set.
18:26 (IST)
Isner's power game draws parity
Isner's second serve records 126 mph! It makes it 15-all. Isner's return lands in net to make it 30-15 for Anderson, and now the South African faults. 30-all. Isner double faults, and it brings Anderson to set point. Isner's powerful serve tough is too good here. It makes it 40-all, and Isner lets go a 140 mph ace to get to break point! Seals it with another brutal serve. It's 5-5 in the first set.
18:20 (IST)
Anderson's ace makes it 5-4
Anderson's drop shot gives him first point, and he follows it with an ace to make it 30-0. Another deep serve, and this off-balances Isner a bit. Anderson capitalises with a powerful forehand. He takes the game with another ace. Anderson has hit eight aces to Isner's six.
18:18 (IST)
Isner makes it 4-4
Isner grabs the first point in this game but soon hits a return long to make it 15-all. Here comes his ace though, and Isner makes it 30-15. Gallops to break point with another deep return that draws an error from Anderson, and seals the game with a vicious ace.
18:16 (IST)
Anderson leads 4-3
Now Anderson gets to break riding on his big serves, and seals it with a clinical ace. As expected, this has been a baseling battle, and the two big men have traded booming groundtrokes with abandon. Anderson leads the first set 4-3.
18:12 (IST)
Isner makes it 3-3
Isner comes roaring back in his service game. Seals the gme with a brace of aces. Simple.
18:11 (IST)
Anderson leads 3-2
Excellent groundtrokes from both men but it's the South African who has nosed ahead.
18:01 (IST)
17:47 (IST)
Isner draws level
Isner serves, and somehow Anderson manages to keep his forehand in. It evades an on-rushing Isner to make it 15-0. The American responds with a typical ace and turns on the screws with another deep return that forces a long backhand from Anderson. 30-15 to Isner. Another powerful serve and he rushes forward to deflect the tame return away from Anderson's reach. Makes it 1-1 in the first set.
17:47 (IST)
Anderson leads in first set
Anderson hits the first ace, and it's 15-all. Makes it 30-15 with a strong forehand drive. Another ace. Wow. That, I guess, is some peek into how this match will go. And it's game Anderson as Isner hits his forehand long. Short and simple.
17:40 (IST)
17:26 (IST)
16:21 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of Wimbledon's men's semi-finals where Kevin Anderson, fresh from beating defending champion Roger Federer takes on John Isner. In the second semi-final, three-time champion Novak Djokovic meets World No 1 Rafael Nadal in a mouth-watering clash. Stay tuned!