Preview: Rafael Nadal described long-time rival Novak Djokovic as "one of the more complex" players he's ever met as they prepare to clash for the 52nd time on Friday with a Wimbledon final spot at stake.
World No 1 Nadal, the 2008 and 2010 champion at the All England Club, trails Djokovic, the 2011, 2014 and 2015 winner, 26-25 in a rivalry which began at Roland Garros 12 years ago.
Along the way, they have fought out a series of classic and epic battles including Djokovic's 5–7, 6–4, 6–2, 6–7 (5), 7–5 Australian Open final victory in 2012.
At five hours and 53 minutes, it was the longest final ever at a Slam.
The following year, Nadal downed the Serb, who was World No 1 at the time, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 6-7, 9-7 in the semi-finals in Paris, this time in four hours and 37 minutes.
"It's always a big challenge to face Novak," said 32-year-old Nadal who is back in the semi-finals at Wimbledon for the first time since 2011 when he finished runner-up to Djokovic.
"He is one of the more complex players that I ever saw in our sport. You know that you can't win against him if you don't play very well."
Nadal is chasing an 18th Grand Slam title which would put him just two behind Roger Federer who was sensationally knocked out in the quarter-finals by Kevin Anderson.
For his part, Djokovic is eyeing a 13th major after making the semi-finals of a Slam for the first time since finishing runner-up at the 2016 US Open.
This time last year, few would have expected to see either man back in the last-four at the All England Club.
Nadal was knocked out in the fourth round, losing 13-11 in the final set to Luxembourg journeyman Gilles Muller.
On four of his previous five visits to south-west London, he had been defeated by players outside the top 100.
Djokovic's 2017 Wimbledon campaign ended in a quarter-final retirement with an elbow injury which led to surgery and precipitated a worrying dip in form and confidence.
When he lost in the French Open quarter-finals to world number 72 Marco Cecchinato last month, he even suggested he was ready to skip Wimbledon this year as his ranking slipped to 22, his lowest since August 2006.
But the 31-year-old has been rejuvenated at Wimbledon, sweeping into the semi-finals for the eighth time.
'Not up to standard'
"My results were not up to the standard that I had before," said Djokovic after beating Kei Nishikori in the quarter-finals.
"At the same time, I'm trying to use the experience and memories that I have of being in the final stages of Grand Slams, just take things very simple, day by day."
Nadal had not dropped a set at the tournament until the quarter-finals where he fought back to defeat Juan Martin del Potro 7-5, 6-7 (7/9), 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday.
That four-hour and 48-minute epic put him into his sixth Wimbledon semi-final and 28th at the majors.
Friday's other semi-final pitches Anderson, the eighth seed who lost to Nadal in last year's US Open final, against ninth-seeded American John Isner.
Both men are in the semi-finals at Wimbledon for the first time.
Anderson is the first South African to make the last-four since Kevin Curren in 1983.
Isner had never got past the third round at Wimbledon before this year while a run to the last-eight at the 2011 US Open had been his previous best at the majors.
The surprise presence of Anderson and Isner means this year's Wimbledon semi-finals will feature players all over the age of 30 for the first time in the Open era.
Their clash, however, may not be easy on the eye.
Isner hasn't been broken in 95 service games and has fired 161 aces, fuelled by a sweet tooth.
"I think after each win throughout these 10 days, I've had a Kit Kat. I'm not going to change that now," said the American.
Anderson has 123 aces to his name.
Highlights
Anderson nudges ahead
Another game dominated by deep groundstrokes. Both players showing signs of opening up. Anderson reaches break point with a poweful forehand and Isner forces a deuce with a thundering forehand winner of his own. Andrson hits long and it's break point to Isner. A longish rally and Isner hits it just long. It's deuce. Isner earns a break point with a blinding forehand return, but hits the net soon after. Third deuce. Anderson on break now with an ace. What else it could have been? Isner forces the fourth deuce with a double-handed backhand to Anderson's right. Deep serve, deeper return that has Anderson off-balance and Isner on break point now. He gives it away, and here's the fifth deuce of the game. Isner's backhand finds the net, and Anderson is on break now. Guess what, he has hit the net too, and it's the sixth deuce. Anderson's powerful second serve brings him to break point again. Will he seal it now? No! Isner clobbers a forehand to Anderson's right, and it's deuce again. The South African gets to another break point as Isner's return is wide, and the American saves again! Unbelievable. Deuce No 8. Anderson fires an ace to get on brea point again. He finally takes the game as Isner's return is wide. Phew!
It's here!
Kevin Anderson vs John Isner
Gametime, folks. Isner holds 8-3 advantage in head-to-head against Anderson. Will he build on this strong stat or will the South African pull one back? They are out on the court, knocking. Belt-up!
Kevin Anderson vs John Isner
First up is the clash of big servers. South Africa's Kevin Anderson will play American John Isner at the Centre Court. Expect short rallies and booming groundstrokes.
18:20 (IST)
Anderson's ace makes it 5-4
Anderson's drop shot gives him first point, and he follows it with an ace to make it 30-0. Another deep serve, and this off-balances Isner a bit. Anderson capitalises with a powerful forehand. He takes the game with another ace. Anderson has hit eight aces to Isner's six.
18:18 (IST)
Isner makes it 4-4
Isner grabs the first point in this game but soon hits a return long to make it 15-all. Here comes his ace though, and Isner makes it 30-15. Gallops to break point with another deep return that draws an error from Anderson, and seals the game with a vicious ace.
18:16 (IST)
Anderson leads 4-3
Now Anderson gets to break riding on his big serves, and seals it with a clinical ace. As expected, this has been a baseling battle, and the two big men have traded booming groundtrokes with abandon. Anderson leads the first set 4-3.
18:12 (IST)
Isner makes it 3-3
Isner comes roaring back in his service game. Seals the gme with a brace of aces. Simple.
18:11 (IST)
Anderson leads 3-2
Excellent groundtrokes from both men but it's the South African who has nosed ahead.
18:01 (IST)
Another game dominated by deep groundstrokes. Both players showing signs of opening up. Anderson reaches break point with a poweful forehand and Isner forces a deuce with a thundering forehand winner of his own. Andrson hits long and it's break point to Isner. A longish rally and Isner hits it just long. It's deuce. Isner earns a break point with a blinding forehand return, but hits the net soon after. Third deuce. Anderson on break now with an ace. What else it could have been? Isner forces the fourth deuce with a double-handed backhand to Anderson's right. Deep serve, deeper return that has Anderson off-balance and Isner on break point now. He gives it away, and here's the fifth deuce of the game. Isner's backhand finds the net, and Anderson is on break now. Guess what, he has hit the net too, and it's the sixth deuce. Anderson's powerful second serve brings him to break point again. Will he seal it now? No! Isner clobbers a forehand to Anderson's right, and it's deuce again. The South African gets to another break point as Isner's return is wide, and the American saves again! Unbelievable. Deuce No 8. Anderson fires an ace to get on brea point again. He finally takes the game as Isner's return is wide. Phew!
17:47 (IST)
Isner draws level
Isner serves, and somehow Anderson manages to keep his forehand in. It evades an on-rushing Isner to make it 15-0. The American responds with a typical ace and turns on the screws with another deep return that forces a long backhand from Anderson. 30-15 to Isner. Another powerful serve and he rushes forward to deflect the tame return away from Anderson's reach. Makes it 1-1 in the first set.
17:47 (IST)
Anderson leads in first set
Anderson hits the first ace, and it's 15-all. Makes it 30-15 with a strong forehand drive. Another ace. Wow. That, I guess, is some peek into how this match will go. And it's game Anderson as Isner hits his forehand long. Short and simple.
17:40 (IST)
It's here!
Kevin Anderson vs John Isner
Gametime, folks. Isner holds 8-3 advantage in head-to-head against Anderson. Will he build on this strong stat or will the South African pull one back? They are out on the court, knocking. Belt-up!
17:26 (IST)
Isner is yet to be broken in Wimbledon 2018, while Anderon has dropped serve nine times. Both men will be vying for their maiden Slams final.
16:55 (IST)
Kevin Anderson vs John Isner
First up is the clash of big servers. South Africa's Kevin Anderson will play American John Isner at the Centre Court. Expect short rallies and booming groundstrokes.
16:21 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of Wimbledon's men's semi-finals where Kevin Anderson, fresh from beating defending champion Roger Federer takes on John Isner. In the second semi-final, three-time champion Novak Djokovic meets World No 1 Rafael Nadal in a mouth-watering clash. Stay tuned!