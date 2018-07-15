Wimbledon 2018, men's final: When and where to watch Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson, coverage on TV, live streaming on Hotstar

Novak Djokovic envies Kevin Anderson the extra night’s sleep he’ll have had before the pair meets in the men’s Wimbledon final on Sunday.

Both finalists played record-breaking, energy-sapping five-set semi-finals to reach the tournament’s finale. But Anderson’s six-hour-36-minute duel with John Isner at least finished on the day it started on Friday.

Djokovic’s thriller against long-time rival Rafael Nadal lasted a mere five hours 15 minutes, but only three sets of that could be completed before the Wimbledon curfew at 11 pm on Friday, and the pair had to come back on Saturday to finish off before the women’s final.

“Kevin also had quite a few hours on the court in the last couple matches. But he had a day off, which is quite, so to say, necessary at this stage.

“I wish I can have a day. But it is what it is. I’ll just have to accept the circumstances and try to recover as best as I can,” Djokovic said.

The 31-year-old Serb, making a comeback this year after a slump in form and an elbow injury, said he did not feel he would be a clear favourite in the final, despite his 12 Grand Slam titles — three at Wimbledon.

The two semi-finals were the longest ever played at Wimbledon, and Djokovic said the physical toll was immense.

They've played each other six previous times; Djokovic has won the last five, including two at Wimbledon, while Anderson's lone head-to-head victory came a decade ago.

While Anderson is ranked No 8 and is assured of making his top-five debut next week, Djokovic is World No 21, which would make him the lowest-rated Wimbledon champion since Goran Ivanisevic in 2001.

Here's all you need to know about watching the Wimbledon men's singles final live.

When will the final between Djokovic and Anderson be played?

The Wimbledon men's singles final will take place on 15 July 2018.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be played on Centre Court at the All England Court in London.

What time does the match begin?

The match is scheduled to start at 6.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Wimbledon matches?

The matches will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How do I watch online the matches online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

With inputs from Reuters