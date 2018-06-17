You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Wimbledon 2018: Lucie Safarova and Bethanie Mattek-Sands to team up for women's doubles at SW19

Sports Agence France-Presse Jun 17, 2018 16:57:15 IST

Prague: Czech doubles specialist Lucie Safarova said Saturday her "Bucie" team with American Bethanie Mattek-Sands would return to the sport at Wimbledon following a break due to a string of injuries and illnesses.

File photo of Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the US and Czech Republic's Lucie Safarova. Reuters

File photo of Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the US and Czech Republic's Lucie Safarova. Reuters

"Team Bucie will be back in Wimbledon," the 31-year-old Safarova said on her website.

The pair have yet to win Wimbledon to complete a career Grand Slam after dominating the Australian Open and the French Open in 2015 and 2017 and the US Open in 2016.

They did not have the opportunity at last year's edition of the tournament as Mattek-Sands suffered a serious knee injury in a second-round singles rubber there which sidelined her for months.

Mattek-Sands, who is 33, was the world number one in doubles and Safarova was the number two at that time, but they have since slid to 108th and 27th, respectively.

They were supposed to come back at Indian Wells in March, but Safarova had to skip the tournament because of an illness.


Updated Date: Jun 17, 2018 16:57 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See
Group E - 17 Jun 2018
Costa Rica
0:1
Serbia
Match Center



Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores