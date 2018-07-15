Preview: Novak Djokovic is the overwhelming favourite to secure a fourth Wimbledon title on Sunday but he admits he feared his best days were behind him when his career nose-dived over the last year.
The 31-year-old former World No1 won the last of his 12 majors at the 2016 French Open when he completed the career Grand Slam.
And after a shattering quarter-final exit at this year's Roland Garros, which saw his world ranking slump to its lowest in 12 years, the Serb even considered sitting out Wimbledon where he has been champion in 2011, 2014 and 2015.
However, on Saturday, Djokovic was the big-hitting, chest-pumping star of old as he defeated old rival Rafael Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9), 3-6, 10-8 in an epic semi-final to book a Sunday title showdown with Kevin Anderson.
It was at Wimbledon last year where his troubles started.
An elbow injury forced a retirement in his quarter-final and he sat out the rest of 2017.
He was then knocked out of the Australian Open in the last 16 in January by Hyeon Chung, then ranked at 58.
Taro Daniel, the 109-ranked Japanese player, stunned in him in Indian Wells before Benoit Paire, at 47 in the rankings, knocked him out in Miami.
In what was becoming a familiar tale, Martin Klizan, at 140, ousted him in Barcelona before there were signs of life with a run to the final at Queen's Club on the eve of Wimbledon.
At Wimbledon this year, he has battled unruly crowds, claiming elements of Centre Court were "unfair" to him in his win over home hope Kyle Edmund, and bizarre scheduling.
Seeded at a lowly 12, he suffered the indignity of being exiled to Court Two for his second round.
He will take a 5-1 career record over 32-year-old Anderson into Sunday's final.
His only loss was in 2008, while he has twice defeated the big-serving South African in two of his trophy-winning campaigns at Wimbledon in 2011 and 2015.
Victory on Sunday will make the 21st-ranked Djokovic the lowest-ranked champion since Goran Ivanisevic in 2001.
Anderson, 32, is the first South African man since Brian Norton in 1921 to reach the Wimbledon final.
He is also just the third African to reach this stage after Norton and Jaroslav Drobny who represented Egypt when he made the championship match in 1952 and 1954.
The 2017 US Open runner-up had knocked out eight-time champion Roger Federer in the quarter-finals, also in five sets, saving a match point along the way.
The Florida-based Johannesburg-born player has spent 21 hours on court getting to the final.
Sunday's final may not be easy on the eye, however, with Anderson having fired 172 aces so far while boasting the fourth fastest serve at 140mph.
With inputs from Agencies
Updated Date: Jul 15, 2018 18:36 PM
Highlights
Game time!
Both players are on the Centre court, knocking. The Royalty is in attendance too. We are all set for the gentlemen's final guys.
Anderson's serve vs Djokovic's return?
This promises to be another gruelling match. Both players don't mind playing long matches, but would be reasonably fatigued after playing marathon semi-finals. Anderson beat John Isner in 6 hours and 36 minutes - the longest semi-final in Wimbledon history - while Djokovic trumped Rafael Nadal in another five-set epic over the course of two days. Anderson's biggest weapon is his serve, while Djokovic is among the best returners in men's tennis. Another baseline slugfest on the cards. Belt-up!
Djokovic closing in on Pete Sampras
If Djokovic wins, it will be his 13th major, putting him just one behind Pete Sampras. Sampras retired in 2002 with most men's singles' majors to his name, but since then, two fine gentlemen - Roger Federer (20) and Rafael Nadal (17) - have gone past him. There could be a third man closing in today.
History beckons for Anderson
Anderson is the first South African to reach Wimbledon final in 97 years. If he wins today, he will be the first from his continent to win the coveted title in the Open era. The last time an African won a Wimbledon title was in 1954, the honour going to Jaroslav Drobny, who had switched from a Czechoslovakian passport to an Egyptian. Anderson's win will also make him the first non-European to win a Slam, dating back to Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro's triumph at the 2009 US Open.
18:36 (IST)
Royalty is in attendance
18:35 (IST)
Game time!
Both players are on the Centre court, knocking. The Royalty is in attendance too. We are all set for the gentlemen's final guys.
18:34 (IST)
Anderson's serve vs Djokovic's return?
This promises to be another gruelling match. Both players don't mind playing long matches, but would be reasonably fatigued after playing marathon semi-finals. Anderson beat John Isner in 6 hours and 36 minutes - the longest semi-final in Wimbledon history - while Djokovic trumped Rafael Nadal in another five-set epic over the course of two days. Anderson's biggest weapon is his serve, while Djokovic is among the best returners in men's tennis. Another baseline slugfest on the cards. Belt-up!
18:14 (IST)
Get ready!
18:10 (IST)
Djokovic closing in on Pete Sampras
If Djokovic wins, it will be his 13th major, putting him just one behind Pete Sampras. Sampras retired in 2002 with most men's singles' majors to his name, but since then, two fine gentlemen - Roger Federer (20) and Rafael Nadal (17) - have gone past him. There could be a third man closing in today.
18:01 (IST)
History beckons for Anderson
Anderson is the first South African to reach Wimbledon final in 97 years. If he wins today, he will be the first from his continent to win the coveted title in the Open era. The last time an African won a Wimbledon title was in 1954, the honour going to Jaroslav Drobny, who had switched from a Czechoslovakian passport to an Egyptian. Anderson's win will also make him the first non-European to win a Slam, dating back to Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro's triumph at the 2009 US Open.
17:50 (IST)
Novak Djokovic leads head-to-head against Kevin Anderson
Djokovic has a 5-1 record against Anderson. They have met at Wimbledon twice before, in 2011 and 2015. Djokovic went on to win the title in both editions. The only time Anderson got the better of Djokovic was in 2008.
17:40 (IST)
Kevin Anderson vs Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic is contesting his 22nd Grand Slam final. He has a 12-9 win-loss record in major finals and has won three of his four previous Wimbledon championship matches. Anderson is contesting his second Grand Slam final, having lost to Nadal in straight sets at the 2017 US Open on his only previous appearance in the title match at a major.
17:40 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of Wimbledon's men's singles finals where Kevin Anderson takes on Novak Djokovic at Centre Court. Stay tuned!