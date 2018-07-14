Serena Williams goes for her eighth Wimbledon title and first Major championship since giving birth to her daughter, Olympia, on 1 September. The 36-year-old American takes on Angelique Kerber, who lost to Williams in the 2016 final.
Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, is playing just her fourth tournament since returning to action in March.
"It's been a crazy 10 months," Williams said. "I was still pregnant at this time last year. That's something I have to keep reminding myself."
Kerber, a two-time Grand Slam champion, is playing in her first Major final since her triumph at the 2016 US Open. The German has rebounded nicely from a disappointing 2017, also reaching the semi-finals at the Australian Open and the quarters at the French Open.
"I think it is a completely new match," Kerber said. "She's coming back. For me also, I'm coming back from 2017."
They've played each other a total of eight times in the past, and Williams leads 6-2.
Before the women's final begins, the Centre Court crowd will be treated to the conclusion of the men's semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.
The former champions began their match after 8 pm local time on Friday after Kevin Anderson defeated John Isner in the second-longest match in Wimbledon history. Djokovic saved three set points before taking the third-set tiebreaker to establish a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9) lead.
While Anderson-Isner was mostly a serving duel with a few longer rallies thrown in, Djokovic and Nadal repeatedly slugged it out from the baseline, chasing each other around the court and coming up with spectacular winners from every corner.
Play will begin at 5.30 pm IST, with the women's final to follow.
Centre Court
Men's singles semi-final
Novak Djokovic (12), Serbia, leads Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9), completion of suspended match.
Women's singles final
Angelique Kerber (11), Germany, vs Serena Williams (25), United States
Men's doubles final
Michael Venus, New Zealand and Raven Klaasen (13), South Africa, vs Mike Bryan, United States and Jack Sock (7), United States
Mixed doubles final
Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic and Katerina Siniakova (3), Czech Republic, vs. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic and Nicole Melichar (12), United States
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Jul 14, 2018 21:43 PM
21:43 (IST)
Kerber leads 4-2
Serena serves, and she wins the opening rally,beating Kerber on her forehand side with a stunning backhand. There comes a net error again from the American,and it's 15-all. Another long rally, and another error from Serena makes it 30-15. And what a return from Kerber that is! She moves to break point with a forehand down the line after drawing Serena forward. Serena saves first break point, but a scorching forehand winner beats Serena on the run. She has broken Serena,and leads second set 4-2.
21:37 (IST)
Kerber leads 3-2 in second set
Kerber's servie games have been excellent today. She jumps to 40-0 lead before an error and a scorching backhand return from Serena makes it 40-30. Another deep return from Serena forces a deuce but the American hits wide to hand over advantage to Kerber. Serena ends the game by netting her backhand return as Kerber holds. She leads 3-2.
21:34 (IST)
Serena equalises
Serena serves. Another crosscourt exchange,and another error from Serena. She somewhat makes up with a deep serve and then rushes to the net to force an error form Kerber. 30-15 to Serena. There's her serve doing all the talking now. She pushes Kerber wide and calmly makes use of the vacant court. 40-15. a forehand error from Serena makes it 40-30, and she takes the game as Kerber hits her crosscourt forehand long. Serena is pumped up!
21:29 (IST)
Kerber leads 2-1
Kerber serves, and there's an opportunity for Serena to go up, but she hits wide from the net! Would you believe it? It becomes 15-all and then 30-15 with a typically stinging forehand. '"Come on," she shouts, but an unfazed Kerber equalises with some amazing returns. Great anticipation there from the German. Now Serena hits her next two backhands into the net as Kerber leads the second set 2-1.
Serena has been erratic with her returns. Errors have come abated from the baseline and at the net.
21:24 (IST)
Serena makes it 1-1 in second set
Serena serves, and promptly jumps to 15-0. She rushes in, but Kerber somehow spoons it past her to make it 15-15. She gets to 30-15 as Serena's overhead return goes. Serena's strong serve makes it 30-30, before she rushes in to conjure an unbelievable slice-drop. 40-30. Serena takes the game with another booming serve.
21:21 (IST)
Kerber leads second set
Kerber starts with an ace, and her excellent retrieving forces an error from Serena. 30-0. Makes it 40-0 with a backhand winner that she hits almost seated!There's another ace, and she takes this game.
21:19 (IST)
Kerber wins first set
Serena serves, and hits her first return wide. She has been erratic so far, and there's another error, this time on the net. What's happening? 30-0. Finally a point for the American as she crushes a forehand past a stranded Kerber.30-15. Kerber hits her return long now, and it's 30-all. Set point for Kerber as Serena mistimes her return. And guess what, Kerber wins this baseline exchange with Serena hitting the net. She takes the first set 6-3.
21:14 (IST)
Kerber leads 5-3
Kerber serves, and Serena hits a return way out. 15-0. She makes it 15-all with a deceptive, whipped forehand return. Now Kerber errs with her return,and it's 30-15 to Serena. It soon becomes 40-30 to Kerber as Serena hits couple of forehands wide. And another error from Serena...this time from backhand. It's 5-3 to Kerber.
21:10 (IST)
Kerber breaks Serena, leads 4-3
Serena serves, but Kerber takes first two points. She moves to break point after Serena double faults. Serena saves the first break point with a smash that Kerber messed up. She then rips a slingshot serve to save another break. 40-30. Serena hits long, and Kerber has broken!
21:06 (IST)
Kerber makes it 3-3
Serena has now won three games on the trot,but here's Kerber with first points of this game. Another baseline exchange, and an electric forehand return makes it 30-0 for the German. What a shot there from Kerber. A double-handed forehand that would have made Serena proud! That's 40-0. Serena responds with a backhand winner to make it 40-15, but hits the next backhand way past the baseline to hands over this game to Kerber.
21:02 (IST)
Serena leads 3-2
Serena serves, and promptly jumps to 30-0 with a forehand winner and an ace. She hits her backhand long now, and its 30-15. Here comes another sledgehammer of a forehand from Serena. Wow, she does pack lot of power in her shots. 40-15. Serena follows it up with a 125mph ace to take this game.
20:59 (IST)
Serena makes it 2-2
Kerber serves, and they set off for a baseline rally. Serena rushes to the net, and that has rattled Kerber. She hits the net to make it 15-0 to Serena. The American steps up the gas with a crunching forehand winner and forces Kerber to hit long to make it 40-0. And Serena is back as Kerber hits another return past the baseline.
20:56 (IST)
Serena makes it 2-1
Excellent stuff from Kerber. Serena takes the first point but the German responds with a powerful backhand to make it 15-all. Serena moves to 40-15 as Kerber hits two shots, but it becomes 40-30 as Serena's attempted drop shot falls in her half. Serena seals the game with a forehand drive. Is this the game she needed to get going?
20:52 (IST)
Kerber leads 2-0
Serena has been error-prone so far. She has hit the net and crunched her returns long as Kerber moves to 40-15 with a powerful forehand that beats Serena. Another error from the American and Kerber leads 2-0.
20:50 (IST)
Kerber leads 1-0
Serena serves to get the final underway. Starts with a trademark deep serve to Kerber's left and follows it with a booming forehand to her right. 15-0. She rushes to 30-0 after Kerber hits long, but overhits the next shot to make it 30-15. Another error from Serena, as she crunches her low backhand into the net. 30-30. Here comes another deep serve from Serena, and she hits the net on return! 40-30. A long baseline rally that goes Kerber's way. She has broken Serena in the first game.
20:46 (IST)
All set for ladies' final
Right then, the ladies have taken the Centre Court. It promises to be a fast, hard-hitting match as both players enjoy their baseline winners. Stay tuned!
20:38 (IST)
Those are some stunning numbers
20:37 (IST)
Kerber keen to avenge 2016 loss
Angelique Kerber though is no pushover. The two-time Slam champion is in her second Wimbledon final, and would be looking to avenge her 2016 loss in Wimbledon final. Her attacking, baseline game may test Serena, who leads an overwhelming 6-2 in head-to-head against the German.
20:33 (IST)
History beckons for Serena
Serena is gunning for her 24th major title. She has already won more majors than any other woman in the Open Era. Only Margaret Court has won more (she won 11 in the Open Era), and Serena will tie with the Australian if she wins today. She is in her 10th Wimbledon final,gunning for her eighth title at SW19.
20:14 (IST)
Coming up: Ladies' Singles Final
Next up is the ladies' singles final where America's Serena Williams plays Germany's Angelique Kerber. It's a repeat of 2016 final,and Kerber, who has put a forgettable 2017 behind her,would look to reverse the result from that final. Serena, well she is on a different plane altogether as an athlete. Stay tuned for this blockbuster.
20:11 (IST)
Djoker's back!
20:10 (IST)
What a game!
So Novak Djokovic's dream return continues. His game came back in the quarter-final against Kei Nishikori, and he was simply outstanding over the two days in the semi-final. Rafael Nadal too would take a lot of heart from his performance. This was his best grass court performance in a while, and it took every ounce of Djokovic's skills to upstage him in a brutal, bruising five-setter that lasted five hours and 14 minutes.
Novak Djokovic will play Kevin Anderson in the Wimbledon 2018 final on Sunday.
20:05 (IST)
Djokovic beats Nadal in five sets
Nadal serves,and his chipped forehand goes wide to hand early lead to Djokovic. Another baseline rally that soon transforms into a drop-shot exchange that Djokovic wins. He is 30-0. It's match point Djokovic. But spare a thought for Nadal. He slipped on the run but somehow manages to fire a return Too bad it finds the net. And Djokovic's done it! His return is too powerful for Nadal who hits it wide.
Novak Djokovic has broken and beaten Rafael Nadal to reach his fifth Wimbledon final and first major final since 2016. 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (11-9), 3-6, 10-8 is the final scoreline.
19:59 (IST)
Djokovic leads 9-8
Game Djokovic, and with that , this set rolls on. His service game has been top-notch,and he has shown his trademark relentlessness at the Centre Court today.
19:55 (IST)
Nadal makes it 8-8
What a game there from Nadal. He saves a match point and comes up with stunning winners to make it 8-8. These guys are relentless.
19:49 (IST)
Djokovic leads 8-7
Another excellent game, this. Some lovely returns there, with bot players using the depth of the court pretty well. Nadal gets to break point, but Djokovic saves two break points to force a deuce. What a return there from Nadal! He was made to run both sides, and out of nowhere comes a whipping forehand to Djokovic's left. Advantage Nadal. Another baseline rally, and Nadal rushes in but Djoker's return beats him. Deuce. Boy, is he pumped up or what!
Djokovic moves to advantage but Nadal forces the third deuce of the game. Now Djokovic rips a backhand winner to move to advantage, but Nadal forces a deuce with an absolute blinder of a forehand. He barely had any space there, but Nadal is just so good with his lines. Another baseline rally, and Djokovic gets to advantage with Rafa's return going long. Nadal forces deuce number five with a wicked return, but soon hits his whipping forehand long to hand back the advantage. Gripping stuff, this. And finally, it's game Djokovic as Nadal's return goes beyond baseline. This is another classic, folks!
19:34 (IST)
It's 7-7 in fifth set
Nadal's serve, and Djokovic gets first point via a drop shot. Nadal draws parity with the very next shot as Djokovic's return is wide. another deep return from Nadal, too deep actually as it's 30-15 to Djokovic. Djokovic is not happy. He concedes two points on the bounce and Nadal closes the game with an ace.
19:30 (IST)
Djokovic leads 7-6
Now it's Djokovic's turn. Shows some serious power from the baseline without dropping any hint of pressure. The winners just keep coming from his racquet.
19:27 (IST)
Nadal makes it 6-6
Nadal has put up an exhibition of deceptive return here. He has wrong-footed Djokovic more than once, and has been equally sublime at the net and back. No wonder then, that he take the game with ease.
19:22 (IST)
Djokovic leads 6-5
Djokovic is not giving up. Well, that's typical him. He moves to 40-15 with some deft returns from the baseline and net, and takes the game via a Nadal error. He leads 6-5. Can he seal it in next game?
19:18 (IST)
It's 5-5 in fifth set
Nadal serves, and hits his forehand into the net to give a 15-0 lead to Djokovic. Can't afford these now. And he hits wide now! Djokovic two points away, but a deep serve from Nadal makes it 30-15. He draws level with another sizzling forehand that Djokovic hits long. Nadal moves to 40-30 now,and it's game Nadal with another bullet serve.
19:15 (IST)
Djokovic one game away
Nadal on break point. This is not the time for errors, but Djokovic has just committed two of them. It's 40-15, and Djokovic hits an ace to save first break point. And he saves again! This was to Nadal's backhand side, and the Spaniard hits it into teh net. Deue. Advantage Nadal, as Djokovic rushes to the net. Rafa is good enough to reach for the return, but it goes just wide. And Djokovic takes the game with a double-handed backhand. He is back in lead after saving two break points. What a match, this. Djokovic leads 5-4.
19:10 (IST)
Nadal wrests back initiative
Nadal's serve. Will Djokovic step up the pressure in this crucial game? Nadal concedes the first point, but makes amends with a brutal forehand. The Spaniard hits the net now. Can Djokovic break him? Not yet! Nadal makes it 30-all, and then 40-30 after drawing Djokovic wide. Another baseline rally, but now Nadal hits his forehand long. Deuce. Nadal misses his return again...that was an empty court there! Djokovic on break point. And Nadal saves it as Djoker hits the net. Second deuce. Wow, there's some drama going on at the Centre Court. Excellent returns from these two giants, and Nadal eventually takes that point. Deuce, and Nadal breaks the deadlock with a forehand down the line. It's 4-4 in the fifth set.
19:00 (IST)
Djokovic leads 4-3
Djokovic serves, and his booming forehand means it's 15-0 in no time. Nadal hits his forehand long now, and Djokovic is 30-0. Another error from Nadal, and Djokovic gallops to 40-0. Nadal pulls one back as Djokovic's backhand goes wide, but hits another return long. Game Djokovic.
18:56 (IST)
Nadal makes it 3-3
Nadal starts with an ace,and his powerful forehand soon makes it 30-0. Another brutal return to Djokovic's backhand makes it 40-0, and the Spaniard takes the game with another ace. Clinical and cruel.
18:53 (IST)
Djokovic nudges ahead
Scintillating recovery from Djokovic. He had a poor last game but comes back strongly with his typical groundstrokes. Takes the game easily.
18:50 (IST)
Nadal makes it 2-all
What a rally! Crosscourt forehands, baseline backhands, raw exhibition of power and endurance. This is some tennis. Ultimately, it's the Nadal drop shot that ends it. Nadal takes the game soon after with an ace as Djokovic is still visibly feeling the heat of that punishing rally. It's 2-2.
18:46 (IST)
The heat is on!
18:45 (IST)
Djokovic leads 2-1
This is a gam of so fine margins. Not for the first time does he come to the net, and not for the first time his sliced backhand eludes him. It's 15-all, and it paves the way for a short, crunching rally. It goes the Serbian's way as Nadal hits wide. Djokovic steps up the gas with a sizzling backhand to make it 40-15, and takes the game with an ace. Wow!
18:42 (IST)
Nadal draws level
Nadal starts the second game with a wild forehand return to make it 15-0 for Djokovic. Makes up for it with a powerful return that Djokovic hits into the net. 15-all. It soon becomes 30-15, and then 30-all after Djokovic's return falls in his half. Excellent anticipation from Djokovic as he moves to his backhand side, and Nadal hits there too, but Djokovic's backhand return goes wide. Nadal takes the game to make it 1-1.
18:37 (IST)
Djokovic leads fifth set 1-0
Fifth set starts with Djokovic on serve, and he duly takes first two points. Makes it 40-0 with an ace, and takes the game after Nadal hits the return into the net. Excellent service game from Djokovic.
18:34 (IST)
Nadal wins fourth set 6-3
Nadal takes the fourth set. Amazing tenacity from the Spaniard. He has tested and triumphed Djokovic on baseline and at the net, and despite losing 3 consecutive games, has never stopped believing. He saves two break points and sends down a brute of an ace to take this set in style. Here comes the fifth set.
18:26 (IST)
Nadal breaks
Djokovic serves. He starts with a double fault to concede the first point, but redeems himself with a brutal serve that Nadal hits into the crowd. 15-all. There comes another powerful baseline exchange that ends with Djokovic hitting the net. Nadal leads 30-15. A poor second serve from Djokovic and Nadal's return puts him on break point. Djokovic's serve wrests back a point but Nadal breaks Djokovic after another punishing rally, Djokovic is not happy. He hits himself with the racquet. Ouch! Nadal leads 5-3.
18:20 (IST)
Nadal leads 4-3 in fourth set
Superb service game there from Nadal. He is not hesitating from going for winners, and despite conceding last three games, is testing Djokovic on both side. Djokovic makes it 40-30 but this has been Nadal's game so far. And just like that, after a rally featuring some delectable sliced backhands, Nadal ends the game with another ferocious return. He is back in lead.
18:15 (IST)
Djokovic makes it 3-3
Djokovic starts with a rasping ace, his 15th of the match. Another deep serve that keeps Nadal on the baseline before Djokovic plays a drop shot. It's 30-0. He gets to 40-0 as his groundstrokes are proving too much for Nadal now. The Serb hits a return long. 40-15, but that's all Nadal will get here. Djokovic has come back in style.
18:10 (IST)
Djokovic breaks
Nadal serves, and Djokovic shows his prowess with some brilliant passing shots to make it 30-15. He gets to break point as Nadal's forehand goes wide. And Djokovic breaks! His deep return his too good for Nadal, who is forced into hitting a return wide. It's 3-2 in the fourth set.
18:07 (IST)
Djokovic makes it 3-1
Djokovic comes roaring back. Starts the game with lot of purpose and a thundering forehand, and seals the game in no time without dropping a point. It's 3-1 in the fourth set.
18:04 (IST)
Nadal on song, leads fourth set 3-0
Nadal's rhythm has been incredible today. The intensity, strength, deception, everything on display here. He cruises to a 30-0 lead with a combination of netplay and baseline power.Nadal moves to 40-0 with a vicious forehand drive. He is just so good. And game Nadal. Seals it with another forehand, and leads the fourth set 3-0.
18:00 (IST)
Nadal breaks
Djokovic serves, and conceded the first point with a wide return. He did well to reach it in the first place though. It's 30-0 now as a powerful Nadal return forces an error on the net. There comes the ace from the Serbian. It's 30-15. Brilliant return there from Nadal. He rushes in, and absolutely clobbers his return. 40-15 to him, and there's the game! Nadal leads 2-0.
17:56 (IST)
Nadal takes first game on resumption
All set. Nadal to serve. They start with a typical baseline rally before Rafa hits his backhand long. 15-0. He draws level with a scintillating double-handed forehand. Djokovic was nowhere near that ball. Now Djokovic errs to hand over lead to Nadal. Another baseline rally where Nadal tests the Serbian on both flanks. Djoker comes forward and Nadal belts a backhand. Just wide. It's 30-30. Another rally, and now Nadal's whipped forehand makes it 40-30. Djokovic forces a deuce with a backhand and another groundstroke slugfest ensues. It ends with Nadal's backhand finding the net, and it's Djokovic on break point. Nadal rips a brutal serve to force another deuce. Another rally, and Djokovic gives in with a wide inside-out forehand. Advantage Nadal. Djokovic's forehand forces third deuce but another long return hands back the advantage to Nadal. wow, what a first game we are having. Another deuce, fourth of the game as Nadal's flat forehand hits the net. It's advantage Djokovic as Nadal errs again. Second break point, and Nadal saves it by pushing Djokovic back and drawing a lob, and dealing with it without any fuss. Deuce. Djokovic hits his forehand into the net, and it's advantage Nadal again. Phew! This is just the first game, guys. Another crosscourt exchange before Djokovic forces another deuce with his backhand. Nadal's turn to rip his backhand now. Advantage to him. And it's game Nadal. He saves two break points.