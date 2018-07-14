Kerber leads 2-1

Kerber serves, and there's an opportunity for Serena to go up, but she hits wide from the net! Would you believe it? It becomes 15-all and then 30-15 with a typically stinging forehand. '"Come on," she shouts, but an unfazed Kerber equalises with some amazing returns. Great anticipation there from the German. Now Serena hits her next two backhands into the net as Kerber leads the second set 2-1.

Serena has been erratic with her returns. Errors have come abated from the baseline and at the net.