Serena Williams goes for her eighth Wimbledon title and first Major championship since giving birth to her daughter, Olympia, on 1 September. The 36-year-old American takes on Angelique Kerber, who lost to Williams in the 2016 final.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, is playing just her fourth tournament since returning to action in March.

"It's been a crazy 10 months," Williams said. "I was still pregnant at this time last year. That's something I have to keep reminding myself."

Kerber, a two-time Grand Slam champion, is playing in her first Major final since her triumph at the 2016 US Open. The German has rebounded nicely from a disappointing 2017, also reaching the semi-finals at the Australian Open and the quarters at the French Open.

"I think it is a completely new match," Kerber said. "She's coming back. For me also, I'm coming back from 2017."

They've played each other a total of eight times in the past, and Williams leads 6-2.

Before the women's final begins, the Centre Court crowd will be treated to the conclusion of the men's semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

The former champions began their match after 8 pm local time on Friday after Kevin Anderson defeated John Isner in the second-longest match in Wimbledon history. Djokovic saved three set points before taking the third-set tiebreaker to establish a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9) lead.

While Anderson-Isner was mostly a serving duel with a few longer rallies thrown in, Djokovic and Nadal repeatedly slugged it out from the baseline, chasing each other around the court and coming up with spectacular winners from every corner.

Play will begin at 5.30 pm IST, with the women's final to follow.

Centre Court

Men's singles semi-final

Novak Djokovic (12), Serbia, leads Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9), completion of suspended match.

Women's singles final

Angelique Kerber (11), Germany, vs Serena Williams (25), United States

Men's doubles final

Michael Venus, New Zealand and Raven Klaasen (13), South Africa, vs Mike Bryan, United States and Jack Sock (7), United States

Mixed doubles final

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic and Katerina Siniakova (3), Czech Republic, vs. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic and Nicole Melichar (12), United States

With inputs from agencies