Serena Williams goes for her eighth Wimbledon title and first Major championship since giving birth to her daughter, Olympia, on 1 September. The 36-year-old American takes on Angelique Kerber, who lost to Williams in the 2016 final.
Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, is playing just her fourth tournament since returning to action in March.
"It's been a crazy 10 months," Williams said. "I was still pregnant at this time last year. That's something I have to keep reminding myself."
Kerber, a two-time Grand Slam champion, is playing in her first Major final since her triumph at the 2016 US Open. The German has rebounded nicely from a disappointing 2017, also reaching the semi-finals at the Australian Open and the quarters at the French Open.
"I think it is a completely new match," Kerber said. "She's coming back. For me also, I'm coming back from 2017."
They've played each other a total of eight times in the past, and Williams leads 6-2.
Before the women's final begins, the Centre Court crowd will be treated to the conclusion of the men's semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.
The former champions began their match after 8 pm local time on Friday after Kevin Anderson defeated John Isner in the second-longest match in Wimbledon history. Djokovic saved three set points before taking the third-set tiebreaker to establish a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9) lead.
While Anderson-Isner was mostly a serving duel with a few longer rallies thrown in, Djokovic and Nadal repeatedly slugged it out from the baseline, chasing each other around the court and coming up with spectacular winners from every corner.
Play will begin at 5.30 pm IST, with the women's final to follow.
Centre Court
Men's singles semi-final
Novak Djokovic (12), Serbia, leads Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9), completion of suspended match.
Women's singles final
Angelique Kerber (11), Germany, vs Serena Williams (25), United States
Men's doubles final
Michael Venus, New Zealand and Raven Klaasen (13), South Africa, vs Mike Bryan, United States and Jack Sock (7), United States
Mixed doubles final
Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic and Katerina Siniakova (3), Czech Republic, vs. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic and Nicole Melichar (12), United States
Updated Date: Jul 14, 2018 18:20 PM
Highlights
18:20 (IST)
Nadal leads 4-3 in fourth set
Superb service game there from Nadal. He is not hesitating from going for winners, and despite conceding last three games, is testing Djokovic on both side. Djokovic makes it 40-30 but this has been Nadal's game so far. And just like that, after a rally featuring some delectable sliced backhands, Nadal ends the game with another ferocious return. He is back in lead.
18:15 (IST)
Djokovic makes it 3-3
Djokovic starts with a rasping ace, his 15th of the match. Another deep serve that keeps Nadal on the baseline before Djokovic plays a drop shot. It's 30-0. He gets to 40-0 as his groundstrokes are proving too much for Nadal now. The Serb hits a return long. 40-15, but that's all Nadal will get here. Djokovic has come back in style.
18:10 (IST)
Djokovic breaks
Nadal serves, and Djokovic shows his prowess with some brilliant passing shots to make it 30-15. He gets to break point as Nadal's forehand goes wide. And Djokovic breaks! His deep return his too good for Nadal, who is forced into hitting a return wide. It's 3-2 in the fourth set.
18:07 (IST)
Djokovic makes it 3-1
Djokovic comes roaring back. Starts the game with lot of purpose and a thundering forehand, and seals the game in no time without dropping a point. It's 3-1 in the fourth set.
18:04 (IST)
Nadal on song, leads fourth set 3-0
Nadal's rhythm has been incredible today. The intensity, strength, deception, everything on display here. He cruises to a 30-0 lead with a combination of netplay and baseline power.Nadal moves to 40-0 with a vicious forehand drive. He is just so good. And game Nadal. Seals it with another forehand, and leads the fourth set 3-0.
18:00 (IST)
Nadal breaks
Djokovic serves, and conceded the first point with a wide return. He did well to reach it in the first place though. It's 30-0 now as a powerful Nadal return forces an error on the net. There comes the ace from the Serbian. It's 30-15. Brilliant return there from Nadal. He rushes in, and absolutely clobbers his return. 40-15 to him, and there's the game! Nadal leads 2-0.
17:56 (IST)
Nadal takes first game on resumption
All set. Nadal to serve. They start with a typical baseline rally before Rafa hits his backhand long. 15-0. He draws level with a scintillating double-handed forehand. Djokovic was nowhere near that ball. Now Djokovic errs to hand over lead to Nadal. Another baseline rally where Nadal tests the Serbian on both flanks. Djoker comes forward and Nadal belts a backhand. Just wide. It's 30-30. Another rally, and now Nadal's whipped forehand makes it 40-30. Djokovic forces a deuce with a backhand and another groundstroke slugfest ensues. It ends with Nadal's backhand finding the net, and it's Djokovic on break point. Nadal rips a brutal serve to force another deuce. Another rally, and Djokovic gives in with a wide inside-out forehand. Advantage Nadal. Djokovic's forehand forces third deuce but another long return hands back the advantage to Nadal. wow, what a first game we are having. Another deuce, fourth of the game as Nadal's flat forehand hits the net. It's advantage Djokovic as Nadal errs again. Second break point, and Nadal saves it by pushing Djokovic back and drawing a lob, and dealing with it without any fuss. Deuce. Djokovic hits his forehand into the net, and it's advantage Nadal again. Phew! This is just the first game, guys. Another crosscourt exchange before Djokovic forces another deuce with his backhand. Nadal's turn to rip his backhand now. Advantage to him. And it's game Nadal. He saves two break points.
17:40 (IST)
Royalty in attendance today
17:37 (IST)
Game time!
Right then, we are all set for the resumption of Nadal-Djokovic semi-final. Djokovic leads 6-4, 3-6, 7-6.
16:47 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of Wimbledon 2018!
We have a blockbuster day of tennis ahead of us with two fantastic matches lined up.
First, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will return to Centre Court to resume their semi-final. Djokovic leads 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9).
This will be followed by the women's singles final -- Serena Williams vs Angelique Kerber.