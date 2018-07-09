Football world cup 2018

Wimbledon 2018: Jelena Ostapenko storms into quarter-final with straight-sets win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Sports Reuters Jul 09, 2018 18:59:59 IST

London: Twelfth seed Jelena Ostapenko came back from 5-2 down to crush Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6(4) 6-0 and reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the second year running on Monday.

Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia returns to Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus during their women's singles match on the seventh day at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday July 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

The 21-year-old Latvian former French Open champion looked in trouble with her Belarusian opponent racing into a 5-2 lead after delivering a superb lob.

However, Ostapenko then seemed stung into action by a warning for coaching and reeled off four games to turn the tables, winning the set in 56 minutes.

Sasnovich, who upset eighth seed Petra Kvitova in the opening round, won one more game to send the set into a tiebreak which she lost 7-4 on a double fault.

Ostapenko, who has yet to drop a set in the tournament, clinched the set in 56 minutes then took half that time to win the second as Sasnovich’s game deserted her.

Sasnovich, 24, saved four break points in the fourth game of the second set, her last stand, but could not hold.

Ostapenko proved too strong in the end and will be favoured in her quarter-final to beat Dominika Cibulkova, one of a record nine unseeded players to reach the fourth round since the number of seeds was increased to 32 in 2001.

Slovakian Cibulkova ended Su-Wei Hsieh’s run after the Taiwanese had upset top seed Simona Halep. Only one of the top 10 women reached the fourth round for the first time in the Open era.


Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 18:59 PM

