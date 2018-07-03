Football world cup 2018

Wimbledon 2018: India's Yuki Bhambri crashes out after first-round defeat to Thomas Fabbiano

Sports Press Trust of India Jul 03, 2018 00:48:42 IST

London: Yuki Bhambri failed to capitalise on a bright start and crashed out of the Wimbledon men's singles event, yet again falling prey to nemesis Thomas Fabbiano on Monday.

The Indian, ranked 85, lost his first round 6-2, 3-6, 3-6, 2-6 in two hour and 38 minutes to the Italian.

File image of India's Yuki Bhambri. AP

Yuki has now lost all his four matches against Fabbiano, ranked 133.

Yuki was the lone Indian competing in the singles but as many as six of his compatriots will compete in the men's doubles later this week.

The 25-year-old has featured in the men's singles main draw of all three Grand Slams of the season so far but is yet to win a match.

He had qualified for the Australian Open and earned direct entry into French Open and Wimbledon, courtesy his top-100 rank.


Updated Date: Jul 03, 2018 00:48 AM

