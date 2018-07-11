Wimbledon 2018: India's Divij Sharan's remarkable run with partner Artem Sitak ends in quarter-final of men's doubles

London: Divij Sharan and Artem Sitak's remarkable run at the Wimbledon championships came to an end following a close defeat against experienced Americans Mike Bryan and Jack Sock in the men's doubles quarter-finals.

The Indo-Kiwi pair troubled the Grand Slam winners before bowing out with a 6-7 (4) 6-7(5) 7-6(3) 4-6 after three hours and 14 minutes.

In their last two matches, left-handed Sharan and Sitak had eked out thrilling five-set wins after trailing by two sets and raised hopes of an upset by taking the third set.

In the fourth set, Sitak was broken in the first game and that was the first break of the match. Sock too was on the verge of dropping serve but managed to hold. However, Sharan and Sitak brought it back to level terms, making it 4-4.

In the fifth game, Sitak saved five breakpoints before conceding the crucial break as he served two consecutive double faults from deuce. The Americans served out the match in the next.

"It's not easy to have lost today as match is bigger opportunity going forward. It was a really close match today against Sock and Mike, who will become the number one player in the world again. Jack Sock has been a champion here at Wimbledon," Sharan told PTI.

"But we played some really good tennis and came through physical and mental tests in the last couple of matches to come from behind to win in five sets," the Delhi lad said.