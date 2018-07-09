Football world cup 2018

Wimbledon 2018: German Julia Goerges goes through to quarter-finals first time in 42 Grand Slam appearances

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 09, 2018 19:56:18 IST

London: Julia Goerges is through to the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time after the German 13th seed beat Croatia's Donna Vekic 6-3, 6-2 on Monday.

Julia Goerges beat Donna Vekic 6-3, 6-2 to qualify for the quarterfinals. AP

Goerges was competing in her first Wimbledon last 16 tie after five successive opening round defeats at the All England Club. The 29-year-old rose to the occasion, sweeping aside world number 55 Donna Vekic, who defeated US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the first round and was also chasing a maiden Grand Slam quarter-final berth.

Goerges takes on Dutch 20th seed Kiki Bertens for a place in the semi-finals. She will be making her Grand Slam last eight debut in her 42nd appearance at the majors.

Goerges had previously reached the fourth round of Grand Slams on five occasions without a victory.


Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 19:56 PM

