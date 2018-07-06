Football world cup 2018

Wimbledon 2018: Gael Monfils powers to his maiden fourth round appearance after defeating Sam Querrey

Sports Reuters Jul 06, 2018 21:03:37 IST

London: Unseeded Frenchman Gael Monfils tamed the power of American Sam Querrey to reach the Wimbledon fourth round for the first time on Friday, having previously fallen six times in the third round.

France's Gael Monfils celebrates after defeating Sam Querrey of the United States, in their men's singles match, on the fifth day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday July 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Gael Monfils celebrates after defeating Sam Querrey. AP

It looked like being a familiar story for the 31-year-old when 11th seed Querrey bombed down nine aces to win the opening set but crowd-pleaser Monfils responded with some dazzling tennis to win 5-7 6-4 6-4 6-2 on Centre Court.

Monfils levelled the match with an ace of his own after breaking for a 5-3 lead in the second set.

A forehand pass gave him the breakthrough midway through the third set and Querrey’s resistance faded in the heat as Monfils raced through the fourth set in 23 minutes.

He will face eighth seed Kevin Anderson next.


Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 21:03 PM

