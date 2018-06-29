Football world cup 2018

Wimbledon 2018: Former finalist Eugenie Bouchard books main draw spot after beating Mariana Duque-Marino

Sports Agence France-Presse Jun 29, 2018 10:14:29 IST

London: Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard booked her place in next week's main draw by coming through the last round of qualifying on Thursday.

File image of Canada's Eugenie Bouchard. AFP

The Canadian defeated Mariana Duque-Marino of Colombia in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2 at Roehampton.

Bouchard has slipped down the world rankings to 191 since losing to Petra Kvitova in the Centre Court final in 2014, with injuries blighting her career.

"I was really solid today, I was a little nervous before," the 24-year-old Bouchard told the BBC.

"I feel like I've earned (my main draw place) more than just being in by ranking so I'm proud of it and I got matches this week which is what I wanted because I've not played a lot, I've been injured, so that was the goal," added Bouchard, who in 2014 also reached the semi-finals of the Australian and French Opens.


