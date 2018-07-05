Football world cup 2018

Wimbledon 2018: Former champion Novak Djokovic eases into third round with win over Horacio Zeballos

Sports Reuters Jul 05, 2018 20:54:00 IST

London: Novak Djokovic made it through to the third round at Wimbledon on Thursday with a straight sets win over Horacio Zeballos of Argentina.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 5, 2018. Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his second round match against Argentina's Horacio Zeballos . REUTERS/Toby Melville - RC1227F6EFB0

Novak Djokovic wins second round 6-1, 6-2, 6-3 against Argentina's Horacio Zeballos. Reuters

The former world number one, seeded 12th at the All England Club as he makes his way back from an elbow injury, won 6-1, 6-2, 6-3 for his 60th win at the tournament.

The three-time Wimbledon champion, more used to playing on the main Centre Court or Court One arenas, was in the strange position of playing on the 4,000-seater Court Two.

Djokovic had treatment on his left thigh in the third set but overcame the problem to see out the set.

He faces either British 21st seed Kyle Edmund or US qualifier Bradley Klahn in Saturday's third round.


Updated Date: Jul 05, 2018 20:54 PM

