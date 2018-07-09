Football world cup 2018

Wimbledon 2018: Eleventh seed Angelique Kerber gets the better off Belinda Bencic to proceed as top-ten seeds fall

Sports Reuters Jul 09, 2018 21:37:41 IST

London: German 11th seed Angelique Kerber became the highest-ranked player to reach the women’s quarter-finals after she outclassed Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic 6-3 7-6(5) at Wimbledon on Monday.

Angelique Kerber is now the highest seeded player still remaining in the Women's Singles. AP

Over the last week, Kerber has watched all the top 10 seeds perish, which has raised expectations that she could repeat her 2016 run to the final.

On Monday, the twice Grand Slam champion did not let such expectations weigh her down and she set up a last-eight showdown with Russian 14th seed Daria Kasatkina.

This is the first time since seedings were introduced in 1927 that none of the top eight women has made it through to the Wimbledon quarter-finals.


