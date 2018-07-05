Football world cup 2018

Wimbledon 2018: Dominika Cibulkova storms into third round with dominating win over Johanna Konta

Sports Reuters Jul 05, 2018 23:35:40 IST

London: Britain's Johanna Konta joined the exodus of women's seeds at Wimbledon on Thursday, beaten 6-3 6-4 by Dominika Cibulkova, a player with a point to prove.

Konta became the first British woman to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals since 1978 last year, losing to Venus Williams, but her hopes of repeating that thrilling run were crushed by an inspired Slovakian on a subdued Centre Court.

Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova reacts after winning a point against Britain's Johanna Konta during their women's singles match, on the fourth day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday July 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Dominika Cibulkova reacts during her match against Johanna Konta. AP /Tim Ireland

Cibulkova missed out on the 32nd seeding when Wimbledon's seedings committee bumped seven-times champion Serena Williams up the order and she played with a fierce intent throughout.

Konta, seeded 22, could do nothing to stem the tide of winners as Cibulkova stormed ahead.

She showed real guts to save four match points at 3-5 in the second set as the crowd rallied to the cause.

But Cibulkova showed no nerves as she served for victory, going 40-0 up and finishing off the Briton with a powerful first serve that Konta could only fend into the net.

"It feels great, it was a tough draw today and I could not be more happy with my performance," Cibulkova, twice a quarter-finalist, said. "I don't really think about the seeding now, I'll just focus on my tennis."

Cibulkova will play Elise Mertens for a last 16 spot.


