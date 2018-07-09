Football world cup 2018

Wimbledon 2018: Dominika Cibulkova powers into quarter-finals with straight sets win against Hsieh Su-wei

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 09, 2018 19:02:32 IST

London: Dominika Cibulkova shrugged off a furious line call controversy to power into the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a 6-4, 6-1 rout of Taiwanese giant-killer Hsieh Su-Wei on Monday.

Dominika Cibulkova's place in the seedings was awarded to Serena Williams prior to Wimbledon. AP

Cibulkova was furious when Hsieh successfully persuaded the umpire to replay a point that was initially called in the Slovakian's favour and would have given her three set points in the opening set. But the 29-year-old channeled her anger to beat Hsieh — who had shocked world number one Simona Halep in the previous round.

Cibulkova is ranked 33rd in the world and controversially missed out on being seeded at Wimbledon when tournament officially moved up seven-time champion Serena Williams into the seedings despite the American being ranked outside the top 150 following her maternity leave.

Although Cibulkova complained about the decision, the former Australian Open finalist has refocused well enough to make her third Wimbledon quarter-final.

She faces Latvian 12th seed Jelena Ostapenko, a former French Open champion, for a place in the semi-finals.


