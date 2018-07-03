Wimbledon 2018: Defending champion Garbine Muguruza wins in straight sets against British wild card Naomi Broady

London: Spain's Garbine Muguruza opened her Wimbledon title defence with a 6-2, 7-5 win over British wild card Naomi Broady on Tuesday.

Muguruza is bidding to reach her third Wimbledon final after winning last year's title match against Venus Williams and losing the 2015 showpiece against Serena Williams. The two-time Grand Slam champion needed 88 minutes to see off world number 138 Broady on Centre Court.

"I'm back, it's always good, I'm thinking to win and actually enjoy this time more," Muguruza said, adding, "I'm pretty happy with my serve and controlling the emotions. To be back in a Grand Slam is always difficult, so I'm excited with the way I'm playing."

Third seed Muguruza, 24, faces Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck or Slovenia's Polona Hercog in the second round.