Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Wimbledon 2018: Defending champion Garbine Muguruza wins in straight sets against British wild card Naomi Broady

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 03, 2018 20:13:42 IST

London: Spain's Garbine Muguruza opened her Wimbledon title defence with a 6-2, 7-5 win over British wild card Naomi Broady on Tuesday.

Muguruza won against Naomi Broady in the first round match up on Tuesday. AP

Muguruza won against Naomi Broady in the first round match up on Tuesday. AP

Muguruza is bidding to reach her third Wimbledon final after winning last year's title match against Venus Williams and losing the 2015 showpiece against Serena Williams. The two-time Grand Slam champion needed 88 minutes to see off world number 138 Broady on Centre Court.

"I'm back, it's always good, I'm thinking to win and actually enjoy this time more," Muguruza said, adding, "I'm pretty happy with my serve and controlling the emotions. To be back in a Grand Slam is always difficult, so I'm excited with the way I'm playing."

Third seed Muguruza, 24, faces Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck or Slovenia's Polona Hercog in the second round.


Updated Date: Jul 03, 2018 20:13 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




- 03 Jul 2018
Sweden
1:0
Switzerland
Match Centre
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
Belgium
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores