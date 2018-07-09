Football world cup 2018

Wimbledon 2018: Daria Kasatkina trumps Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck to set up quarter-final clash against Angelique Kerber

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 09, 2018 22:07:47 IST

London: Russian 14th seed Daria Kasatkina booked her first Wimbledon quarter-final appearance with a 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 6-2 victory over Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck on Monday.

Fourteenth seed Daria Kasatkina fought back from a set down to win against Alison van Uytvanck. AP

Kasatkina made her Grand Slam last eight debut at the French Open in June and has followed that breakthrough performance with another impressive run at the All England Club.

The 21-year-old rising star was too strong for world number 47 Van Uytvanck, who failed to emulate her shock second round win over last year's Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza.

Kasatkina, who failed to get past the third round in her two other visits to the grass-court Grand Slam, will play former Wimbledon finalist Angelique Kerber for a place in the semi-finals.


Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 22:07 PM

