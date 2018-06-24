Wimbledon 2018: Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych pulls out of Grand Slam event due to persistent back pain

Paris: Czech Tomas Berdych announced on Sunday that persistent back pain has forced him to drop out of Wimbledon, which starts on 2 July.

"I am disappointed to inform you that I was forced to pull out of Wimbledon," the world number 19 tweeted. "I have been struggling with back pain for a couple of month now and have tried every possible treatment and medical solution."

Here is his full statement on pulling out of Wimbledon:

Berdych reached his only Grand Slam final at Wimbledon in 2010, losing to Rafael Nadal, and was a semi-finalist in both 2016 and 2017

"I was very much looking forward to the Wimbledon Championship where I have amazing memories."

The 32-year-old did not give a date for his return saying only: "I hope to come back healthy, stronger and better quickly."