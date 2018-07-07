Wimbledon 2018: Ashleigh Barty admits she lost chance to make impact at Grand Slam after loss to Daria Kasatkina

London: Ashleigh Barty admitted she had missed a big chance to make an impact at Wimbledon after the rising Australian star crashed out in the third round on Saturday.

With a host of top seeds eliminated in the early rounds, Barty had an opportunity to make a strong run at the All England Club.

But those hopes were shattered as the lacklustre Barty slumped to a 7-5, 6-3 defeat against Russian 14th seed Daria Kasatkina.

Barty's victory over former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard in the previous round had taken the 22-year-old's impressive run on grass to 10 wins in 12 matches, a streak that brought her the Nottingham title.

Former World No 1 Kim Clijsters had anointed Barty as a contender to win Wimbledon, yet the World No 17 never got going against Kasatkina.

"It's just a frustrating day. I couldn't do what I wanted to do. She played a good match," Barty said.

"I felt I was playing well coming into the match but I wasn't able to do that today.

"It just wasn't my day in the end. I felt like I knew what I wanted to do but I wasn't able to implement those things. My slice wasn't as effective as I wanted it to be.

"She's a very talented, crafty player. I gave her way too many cheapies and balls she wanted."

Barty was first ear-marked as a potential force on grass after winning the 2011 junior Wimbledon title aged 15.

Since then, she has made climbed into the WTA top 20, with three successive appearances in Grand Slam third rounds this year maintaining her progress.

Her run to the last 32 was Barty's Wimbledon best in her career, but she conceded it stung to be knocked out when a first Grand Slam last 16 berth was within touching distance.

"It's pretty raw still. It's not the way you want it to end but look it's a tough one to swallow but I'll move on," she said.

"You can say it's a missed opportunity. It's obviously disappointing but it's been a good season through the clay and grass.

"It's probably my best, especially on the grass and solid on the clay as well. It's certainly not the end of the world."

Barty plans to get over her loss by heading back home for a break before tuning up for the US Open in August.

She made the third round in New York last year and has the chance to break her second-week duck at Flushing Meadows.

"I'm forgetting what could have been ahead, that's out of my control. It's frustrating to lose in any tournament," she said.

"I'll head home now, get a bit of rest and bit of home time then look forward to the US swing.

"I'll start in Montreal, then New Haven and the US Open."