Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Wimbledon 2018: Angelique Kerber stuns Serena Williams in straight sets to win maiden SW19 title

Sports Reuters Jul 14, 2018 23:11:33 IST

London: Angelique Kerber ripped up the script when she stunned Serena Williams 6-3, 6-3 to win her first Wimbledon title on Saturday.

Angelique Kerber beat seven-time Wimbledon winner Serena Williams in straight sets to win the Women's Singles title. AP

Angelique Kerber beat seven-time Wimbledon winner Serena Williams in straight sets to win the Women's Singles title. AP

The 11th seed took advantage of an error-strewn performance by the seven-time Wimbledon champion to become the first German woman to win the title since Steffi Graf in 1996. American great Williams, playing in only her fourth tournament since becoming a mother last September, had been looking to match Margaret Court’s record 24 Grand Slam titles.

She was also seeking to become the first mother to win Wimbledon since Australian Evonne Goolagong in 1980. The 36-year-old, unbeaten at the All England Club since 2014, had begun to look unstoppable over the last fortnight and had dropped only one set on the path to her 10th Wimbledon final.

She had not faced anyone with the pedigree of the German though and was outmanoeuvred in the first set as Kerber’s dogged defence forced too many errors. Williams dropped serve three times in the opening set and although she tried to fire herself up in the second she played a loose game at 2-3 and Kerber broke with a running pass.

Serving for the match, Kerber looked nervous as Williams got it back to 30-30 but she claimed victory when Williams netted, tumbling to the dusty baseline in relief before being warmly embraced by her opponent. Her win, revenge for a 2016 defeat in the final by Williams, ended the American’s 20-match winning run at Wimbledon.


Updated Date: Jul 14, 2018 23:11 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Croatia



3 awesome space exploration apps!| What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores