Wimbledon 2018: Andy Murray pulls out of tournament after failing to recover from hip surgery on time

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 01, 2018 21:24:50 IST

London: Andy Murray has withdrawn from Wimbledon on the eve of the tournament after the two-time champion decided he wasn't fit enough to compete at the All England Club.

File image of Andy Murray. AFP

Murray has only just returned to action after 11 months on the sidelines due to a hip injury that needed surgery in January. "It's with regret I'm withdrawing from Wimbledon," Murray said in a statement on Sunday.

"I've made significant progress in practice and matches over the last 10 days but, after lengthy discussions with my team and with a heavy heart, we've decided that playing best-of-five-set matches might be a bit too soon in the recovery process," Murray added.


