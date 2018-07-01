Wimbledon 2018: Andy Murray pulls out of tournament after failing to recover from hip surgery on time

London: Andy Murray has withdrawn from Wimbledon on the eve of the tournament after the two-time champion decided he wasn't fit enough to compete at the All England Club.

Murray has only just returned to action after 11 months on the sidelines due to a hip injury that needed surgery in January. "It's with regret I'm withdrawing from Wimbledon," Murray said in a statement on Sunday.

"I've made significant progress in practice and matches over the last 10 days but, after lengthy discussions with my team and with a heavy heart, we've decided that playing best-of-five-set matches might be a bit too soon in the recovery process," Murray added.