Wilson Kipsang Kiprotich, former world record holder in men's marathon, suspended for doping violations

London: Wilson Kipsang Kiprotich, the former world record holder for the men's marathon, has been provisionally suspended for doping violations.

The 37-year-old Kenyan was charged with two breaches of anti-doping rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit said on Friday.

“The AIU confirms a provisional suspension against Wilson Kipsang Kiprotich of Kenya for whereabouts failures and tampering,” the body said.

The AIU didn't disclose any more information.

Kiprotich broke the marathon world record time in Berlin in 2013, setting a time of 2 hours, 3 minutes, 23 seconds. A year earlier, he won the bronze medal at the London Olympics.

He has also won marathon races in New York, London, and Tokyo.

