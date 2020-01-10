You are here:
Wilson Kipsang Kiprotich, former world record holder in men's marathon, suspended for doping violations

Sports The Associated Press Jan 10, 2020 22:56:14 IST

  • Wilson Kiprotich is a former world record holder for the men's marathon who is also a bronze medallist at London Olympics.

  • Kiprotich broke the marathon world record time in Berlin in 2013, setting a time of 2 hours, 3 minutes, 23 seconds.

  • The AIU said the provisional suspension against Wilson Kipsang Kiprotich was for whereabouts failures and tampering.

London: Wilson Kipsang Kiprotich, the former world record holder for the men's marathon, has been provisionally suspended for doping violations.

Wilson Kipsang Kiprotich, former world record holder in mens marathon, suspended for doping violations

Wilson Kipsang celebrates after finishing the 2018 Berlin Marathon. Getty Images

The 37-year-old Kenyan was charged with two breaches of anti-doping rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit said on Friday.

“The AIU confirms a provisional suspension against Wilson Kipsang Kiprotich of Kenya for whereabouts failures and tampering,” the body said.

The AIU didn't disclose any more information.

Kiprotich broke the marathon world record time in Berlin in 2013, setting a time of 2 hours, 3 minutes, 23 seconds. A year earlier, he won the bronze medal at the London Olympics.

He has also won marathon races in New York, London, and Tokyo.

