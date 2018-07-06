Football world cup 2018

Will Uruguay's defence rain on France's parade?

Sports FP Sports Jul 06, 2018 19:39:02 IST

Aman: Uruguay and France are both sides entering this round in strong form.

Until the seven goal thriller with Argentina, France had hardly set the stage on fire. An apologetic performance in the group stages, sporting thoroughly unconvincing though positive results, was all the French could boast going into the round of 16. The game with Argentina, however, showcased a different style of play from both sides, France eventually pulling away the victors courtesy a stunning performance from young forward Kylian Mbappe.

France will be looking to tap into some of that explosiveness from Mbappe, hoping to pierce Uruguay's defensive wall. The defensive prowess of the Uruguayans has proven a force to be reckoned with: after the four sets of 90 minutes each, they have conceded just the one goal. Uruguay have had possibly the best run so far of any team bar Croatia.

An energetic, strong display in the group stages, coupled with an equally forceful result against reigning European champions Portugal, have cemented them as contenders in the tournament. In the absence of the talismanic Edinson Cavani, Uruguay have ever more to prove in this quarter-final.


Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 19:39 PM

