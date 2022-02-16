'Will miss playing cricket with you brother': Warner shares heartfelt post for Williamson after his SRH stint ends

Taking to Instagram, the cricketer wrote, “Going to miss my breakfast time with the Williamson’s and I will miss playing cricket with you brother!!”

Australia opener David Warner shared a heartfelt message for his good friend, New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson, after his stint with the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad came to an end. The 35-year-old batter played for Sunrisers Hyderabad since 2014 and was also the Captain of the team.

However, Warner was removed as the skipper midway during IPL 2021 and Kane Williamson became the captain of SRH. Warner was also released by the Hyderabad team after the 2021 IPL tournament.

This year, at the IPL 2022 mega-auctions, the left-handed batter was bought by his former franchise Delhi Capitals (earlier Delhi Daredevils) to play in the upcoming T20 tournament.

As Warner heads towards an exit from Sunrisers Hyderabad, he took to Instagram and shared his feelings of missing the moments spent with Williamson.

The cricketer wrote, “Going to miss my breakfast time with the Williamson’s and I will miss playing cricket with you brother!!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaB_OcgLafC

Warner tagged the New Zealand batter and also used the hashtag ‘bromance’, signifying the bond shared between them.

A number of Warner fans shared their views on this emotional post and said that they will miss Warner in the orange jersey. Fans also mentioned that they will miss watching this duo play for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

For the unversed, left-handed batter David Warner made his IPL debut in 2009 with Delhi Daredevils. The cricketer was part of the Delhi franchise till 2013. He then played for Sunrisers Hyderabad and even led the team to their first IPL title in 2016. However, last year, the Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper was removed from his captaincy after a string of low scores and the team's multiple defeats in the first leg of the 14th edition. The title was given to Kane Williamson and Warner was even excluded from playing XI in the last few matches, before being released by the team after the tournament.

This year, Warner was acquired by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore.

The Australian cricketer was overjoyed on returning to his maiden team and shared his excitement on Instagram by posting an elated picture of him in the old Delhi jersey.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZ6ShRWLRoD

Warner said he was pumped to meet his new teammates and joked that he will need some recommendations to make new reels as he is quite active on social media. Delhi Capitals made Warner's moment more special by commenting on the post. "We've got you covered", wrote the Delhi franchise, adding that while the language in his reels might change, the entertainment quotient shall remain the same.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.