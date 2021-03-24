Why do video games like Cyberpunk 2077, Valorant suffer from errors, glitches at the onset?

The list of problems with Cyberpunk at launch were actually quite large, many of them were patched over before the majority of players even had a chance to play the game.

As the gaming industry evolves and the money involved increases (expected to be worth Rs 143 billion by 2022 for India as per Statista.com), so does the expectation of the gamers. Over the last year, technology shifts have taken place and now real time Ray-Tracing is part of package with most new games.

With all of these improvements, there is one factor that is still a constant, many video games at the time of release have several glitches and errors that negatively impact the experience. As a matter of fact, the issues related to glitches is not just among new games, many already existing games develop these glitches and in some cases this even leads to an emergency attempt to patch it over by the game developer.

This brings up a important question, why do problems and glitches occur in video games? Given all the technological advancements, is there no solution to ensuring that these issues don’t crop up in a game at the time of release to the public?

To answer this question, it is important to understand the kind of problems that can take place in a video game. Just looking at the recent issues that have come to notice, there were the launch day problems with Cyberpunk 2077 (which according to a many was the most awaited game in quite some time) and then there is even the more recent error in Valorant that has been making it impossible for some players to play the game.

The list of problems with Cyberpunk at launch were actually quite large, many of them were patched over before the majority of players even had a chance to play the game. The game for the PC was 57 GB in size and the update released to fix the known problems in the game stood at 60 GB, this hints at just how many errors were fixed in the game. Despite this patch, a few problems still crept into the final game, in my time playing the game I still ended up in a situation where I was required to interact with an in-game item to progress the game and this item due to an error had gone missing, forcing me to restart the game from the last save point. Other than the usual glitches, there was also the issue of many people finding the game unplayable on Sony’s PlayStation 4 (PS4) and this prompted Sony to completely take the game off their online store.

Valorant Shipping Error 0xc0000005, meanwhile, is the issue that has made the game unplayable for several players post a recent update by Riot Games. A Riot staff member did respond to the issue on Reddit and according to an article on AFK Gaming there is even a workaround to the problem, where one simple needs to disable their anti-virus software.

To understand why such issues occur in games, it is important to understand the possible reason. To gain a better understanding of the situation, Dayanidhi MG, the CEO of nCORE Games, stated, "In games though the experienced teams cover all test cases during feature or content updates, sometimes some glitches show up when it is released to the public."

To explain why these glitches can creep into the game after it has been released to the public he added, 'This happens due to the fact that in some cases, the problems are of the nature that do not occur in the development or the staging environments. They appear in the production or live environment.

“When the issues can’t be resolved quickly, that threaten the gameplay, the developers are often forced to roll back the updates or remove certain features to facilitate uneventful playability of the game.”

This statement sheds light on the fact that many of the glitches that occur in games are ones that do not show up in testing, this can be due to a variety of factors including just the sheer difference in number of people playing between testing and once the game goes live.

The issues of glitches within video games seems one that is unlikely to go away completely, we can take solace in the fact that unlike games of yesteryear we are no longer forced to live with these glitches. In the first generation of Pokemon games (released in 1996), some of the game interactions were glitched.